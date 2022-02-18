Rangers vs Dortmund Europa League knockout round play-off second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Rangers and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 24 February.



Where to watch Dortmund vs Rangers on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Rangers went to Germany as underdogs but travelled home with one foot in the round of 16. It was a stunning display from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who took charge of the first leg through goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos in the lead-up to half-time. John Lundstram added a third after the break and though Jude Bellingham soon pulled one back, it was 4-1 after Dan-Axel Zagadou turned into his own net. Raphaël Guerreiro's fine late finish gives Dortmund a foothold.

First leg starting line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Kent, Arfield, Aribo; Morelos

Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Witsel; Brandt, Reus, Bellingham; Malen

What are the knockout round play-offs? The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs have been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The eight winners advance to the round of 16 draw on Friday 25 February (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2021/22 European competition.



Form guide

Rangers

Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLD

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Dortmund

Last six games: LWLWLW

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow and we certainly achieved that with a two-goal lead. But we're only halfway through this tie. We've had one great night but we're not through to the next round, which is what we want."

Marco Rose, Dortmund coach: "Of course, this situation is difficult. We lost with a difference of two goals. There's no away goals any more so that might be a little help."