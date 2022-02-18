UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Rangers vs Dortmund Europa League knockout round play-off second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 18 February 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off decider between Rangers and Dortmund.

Rangers celebrate their 4-2 first-leg win in Dortmund
Rangers celebrate their 4-2 first-leg win in Dortmund SNS Group via Getty Images

Rangers and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 24 February.

Rangers vs Dortmund at a glance

When: Thursday 24 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Ibrox Stadium﻿, Glasgow, Scotland
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (Rangers won first leg 4-2)
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here


Where to watch Dortmund vs Rangers on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers
Highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Rangers went to Germany as underdogs but travelled home with one foot in the round of 16. It was a stunning display from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who took charge of the first leg through goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos in the lead-up to half-time. John Lundstram added a third after the break and though Jude Bellingham soon pulled one back, it was 4-1 after Dan-Axel Zagadou turned into his own net. Raphaël Guerreiro's fine late finish gives Dortmund a foothold.

First leg starting line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Kent, Arfield, Aribo; Morelos

Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Witsel; Brandt, Reus, Bellingham; Malen

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

What are the knockout round play-offs?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs have been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The eight winners advance to the round of 16 draw on Friday 25 February (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2021/22 European competition.


Form guide

Rangers
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLD
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Dortmund
Last six games: LWLWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow and we certainly achieved that with a two-goal lead. But we're only halfway through this tie. We've had one great night but we're not through to the next round, which is what we want."

Marco Rose, Dortmund coach: "Of course, this situation is difficult. We lost with a difference of two goals. There's no away goals any more so that might be a little help."

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 18 February 2022

Related Items

Europa League play-off preview
Live

Europa League play-off preview

Barcelona meet Napoli in the Maradona derby, seventh heaven for Sevilla and a battle of the gods.
Report, highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers
Live

Report, highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

A flurry of goals either side of half-time favoured the Scottish champions.
Europa League play-off preview
Live

Europa League play-off preview

Barcelona meet Napoli in the Maradona derby, seventh heaven for Sevilla and a battle of the gods.