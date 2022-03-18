UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon, Braga vs Rangers

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

When will the games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April

Quarter-final second legs: 14 April

Semi-final first legs: 28 April

Semi-final second legs: 5 May

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Quarter-finals set ✅



🏆 Plot your own path to the final and decide who lifts the trophy in Sevilla... ⬇️#UELbracket @bwin_de — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 18, 2022

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 2 will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Sevilla on Wednesday 18 May.