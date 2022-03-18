UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon, Braga vs Rangers
Friday 18 March 2022
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw has been made, with Frankfurt up against Barcelona and West Ham facing Lyon.
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.
Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws
Quarter-finals
First legs: 7 April
Leipzig vs Atalanta (18:45 CET)
Frankfurt vs Barcelona (21:00 CET)
West Ham vs Lyon (21:00 CET)
Braga vs Rangers (21:00 CET)
Second legs: 14 April
Atalanta vs Leipzig (18:45 CET)
Barcelona vs Frankfurt (21:00 CET)
Lyon vs West Ham (21:00 CET)
Rangers vs Braga (21:00 CET)
Semi-finals
Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers
West Ham / Lyon vs Frankfurt / Barcelona
When will the games take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 7 April
Quarter-final second legs: 14 April
Semi-final first legs: 28 April
Semi-final second legs: 5 May
How did the draw work?
There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.
Was there also a draw for the final?
Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 2 will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Sevilla on Wednesday 18 May.
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.