Frankfurt vs Barcelona Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Frankfurt and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.

Frankfurt vs Barcelona at a glance When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt am Main

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)

UEFA Cup winners in 1979/80 (and European Cup runners-up in 1959/60), Frankfurt are coming up against Barcelona for the first time but will take solace from having eliminated their Liga rivals Real Betis in the round of 16. Barcelona have been enjoying a good spell under Xavi Hernández, though they have won just one of their last six games in Germany (W1 D2 L3).

Frankfurt: Trapp; ﻿Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka﻿; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić﻿; ﻿Lindstrøm, Borré, Kamada﻿

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: none

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; De Jong,﻿ Busquets, Pedri; Traoré, ﻿Aubameyang, Ferran Torres﻿

Suspended: none

Misses next game if booked: Busquets, Eric García, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Piqué

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Frankfurt

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWW

Where they stand: 8th in Bundesliga

Barcelona

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDW

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

What the coaches say

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "I'll say casually and provocatively: if you can progress against the fifth-placed team in the Spanish league [Real Betis], you can do the same against the team who are third [Barcelona]. After we drew Barcelona, the players cheered and were happy because it's just a dazzling name﻿."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "I am very happy that we have reached the quarter-finals and we deserve to be here. I don't see us as favourites. We don't know this competition and our opponents as well as we do in the Champions League. We are one of the contenders for sure; we are in the quarter-finals and we are feeling good, but that's all."