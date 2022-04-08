Rangers vs Braga Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 8 April 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Rangers and Braga.
Article top media content
Article body
Rangers and Braga meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.
Rangers vs Braga at a glance
When: Thursday 14 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: Braga lead 1-0 from the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: Leipzig / Atalanta
Where to watch Rangers vs Braga on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Rangers started brightly against opponents they beat twice in 2020, but Ricardo Horta sent a low shot against a post as the balance shifted, and the pressure told when Abel Ruiz put the only goal of the game past Allan McGregor on 40 minutes. McGregor then had to beat a powerful André Horta effort around the post, with Rangers struggling to find a cutting edge in the absence of injured striker Alfredo Morelos.
First leg starting line-ups
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Lundstram, Kamara, Jack; Sakala, Arfield, Kent
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Aribo, Jack, Lundstram, Morelos, Sakala
Braga: Matheus; Couto, Fabiano, Vitor Tormena, Carmo; Al Musrati, Irui Medeiros, André Horta; Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Al Musrati, André Castro, Carmo, Francisco Moura
Predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Rangers
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): LLWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup semi-finals
Braga
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDL
Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "We have to give all the energy next week to go to the semi-finals. We have to [cope without Morelos]. We know he's out for the remainder of the season. Aaron Ramsey was fit, but the midfielders we had today played well. There are a lot of games ahead and we will use the squad."
Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach: "I'm happy with the [first-leg] result and very proud of my team, but we deserved a bit more from the match. We played really well in the first half, then after the break Rangers respected us a lot more and it was more difficult to play."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.