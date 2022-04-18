West Ham vs Frankfurt Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday 18 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between West Ham and Frankfurt.
West Ham and Frankfurt meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.
West Ham vs Frankfurt at a glance
When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch West Ham vs Frankfurt
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
This will be the second time these teams have met in the semi-finals of a UEFA competition. West Ham edged the previous two-legged tie to reach the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup showpiece – although went on finish runners-up.
Forty-six years on, the Irons are through to the last four of a European tournament once again. Hitting three goals in 11 minutes either side of half-time, their stylish performance at quarter-final rivals Lyon atoned for a disappointing first leg in London.
Winners of the 1979/80 edition, Frankfurt took a three-goal lead to silence the Camp Nou in their quarter-final decider, with Rafael Borré's stunning long-range strike the pick of the bunch. However, it was "a bit too exciting at the end" for Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, as a late Barcelona surge threatened to spoil their night, but they held firm to record a famous victory.
Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Lanzini
Frankfurt: Trapp; Touré, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Jakić, Rode, Kostić; Lindstrøm, Kamada; Borré
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLDWL
Where they stand: 7th in English Premier League
Frankfurt
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLDDD
Where they stand: 10th in German Bundesliga
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
David Moyes, West Ham manager: "It's great for West Ham – seeing the football, the teams. It's been a monumental period for us to get the semi-final of a European competition. I'm hoping we can keep it going. It'll be a great opportunity for us – like it will be for Eintracht Frankfurt. It won't be easy."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.