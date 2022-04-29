Rangers vs Leipzig Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 29 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg between Rangers and Leipzig.
Rangers and Leipzig meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.
Rangers vs Leipzig at a glance
When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg
How it stands: Leipzig lead 1-0 from the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Rangers vs Leipzig on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Angeliño scored five minutes from time to finally break Rangers' resistance in a keenly fought semi-final first leg. Christopher Nkunku had three good chances to break the deadlock, with Ryan Kent having the best opening at the other end, but the game was settled when Leipzig's only corner of the night was headed out as far as Angeliño, who returned it with considerable interest.
First-leg starting line-ups
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Kamara, Kent; Wright
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Gvardiol, Henrichs, Halstenberg; Laimer, Adams, Klostermann, Angeliño; Olmo, Nkunku, Szoboszlai
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Rangers
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWL
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final
Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW
Where they stand: 4th in German Bundesliga, German Cup final
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "It's always disappointing when you lose a goal so late in the game, but it's a 1-0 defeat. The players did well and we know what we have to do [in the second leg]. We play at home and the crowd at Ibrox will give us the energy we need."
Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "We are not looking forward with fear, but happiness. It's a pleasure to play in such stadiums with great atmosphere. Ibrox is special and we are happy to be going there."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.