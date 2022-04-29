UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League semi-final second legs: What to look out for

Friday 29 April 2022

Will Rangers find their attacking shape against a Leipzig side at their best on their travels? Will fortune favour West Ham at Frankfurt?

An all-German UEFA Europa League final is on the cards as Leipzig take a 1-0 lead to Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt defend a 2-1 lead at home to West Ham.

Presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pore over the talking points.

Semi-final second legs

Rangers vs Leipzig (first leg 0-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham (first leg 2-1)

Matches kick off at 21:00 CEST on 5 May.

Leipzig vs Rangers: Watch Angeliño's stunning volley
Leipzig vs Rangers: Watch Angeliño's stunning volley

Leipzig's formidable away form

Leipzig struggled to break down a resolute Rangers side in the first leg, relying on a moment of excellence from wing-back Angeliño late on. But away from home, with more space to attack, they are a different proposition. In their two previous knockout ties they drew at home before getting into their groove on their travels. The opposition was none too shabby either: seeing off Real Sociedad 3-1 and Atalanta 2-0. Rangers will have to commit more bodies forward in Glasgow and, in the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Dani Olmo, Leipzig have the guile to isolate defenders and capitalise.

See more

Injury-hit Rangers seek attacking solutions

Rangers defended impressively in Germany but, shorn of injured pair Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, their attack was disjointed. For Rangers fans there's a simple solution: pray Roofe will be fit. For manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it is more nuanced. "We need to attack at the right moments with more bodies," said the Dutchman. "But a 1-0 defeat, we can overcome that." And they have. Spurred on by the Ibrox roar, Rangers overturned an identical scoreline against Braga in the quarter-finals, helped in no small part by an early goal. How they would love another of those.

Highlights: West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt
Highlights: West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt riding crest of a wave

"[The] match in Germany has the potential to be one of the great night's in West Ham's history," wrote The Telegraph following Frankfurt's 2-1 first-leg win. "To be frank, it will have to be." The English side weren't bad on Thursday; it's just that the visitors were better. Confidence is sky high after beating Barcelona in the last eight and they looked dangerous every time they went forward, their slick passing and movement epitomised by the move for the second goal. Another performance like that and Frankfurt will be very difficult to beat. For anybody.

See more

West Ham not done yet

And yet... as good as Frankfurt were in the first leg, West Ham created plenty of chances. Kevin Trapp pulled off a wonderful stop to divert Jarrod Bowen's first-half effort onto the post, and was grateful to see a wonderful late bicycle kick from the same player cannon back off the bar. Declan Rice's set-piece delivery and passes through midfield caused issues, and the visitors struggled to stymie Michail Antonio's hold-up play. The Hammers don't lack confidence either, and admitted that while they weren't at their best, they would be in Germany. "We're in it to win it," says Antonio.

When and where is the UEFA Europa League final?

This season's final takes place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CEST on Wednesday 18 May.

