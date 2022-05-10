Seville set for UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour

Andrés Palop will sail into the Andalusian capital on Tuesday to present a treasure that has become familiar to many in these parts over the past 16 years: the UEFA Europa League Trophy.

The arrival of Palop, goalkeeping hero when Sevilla won the first two of their six titles in 2006 and 2007, signals the start of a two-day whistle-stop tour for the silverware that will be up for grabs when Frankfurt take on Rangers at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in next Wednesday's final. There are several opportunities to see UEFA's heaviest prize up close – check out the itinerary below.

UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour

*All times local

Tuesday

Palop lifts the trophy in Glasgow in 2007 AFP via Getty Images

10:00 Final ambassador Andrés Palop arrives with the trophy on Guadaluxe boat at Muelle de la Sal

10:45 Trophy welcomed on to the Nao Victoria, the replica of the first ship to sail around the world, by Seville mayor Antonio Muñoz

12:00 Arrival at City Hall

16:00-20:00 Public exhibition of the trophy at City Hall (access via Plaza San Francisco)

Wednesday

11:00-12:00 Trophy presented at a local school, Colegio San Isidoro

16:00-20:00 Public exhibition of the trophy at City Hall (access via Plaza San Francisco)