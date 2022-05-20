Ansgar Knauff named 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Eintracht Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

The 20-year-old has made an instant impression since joining the club on loan from Bundesliga rivals Dortmund in January. The right-sided Knauff played every minute of Frankfurt's knockout campaign, finding the net against Barcelona and West Ham, and also laying on a crucial assist in the semi-final second leg against the English side.

"Since he has been here, he has made a huge step forward and is on a good path," Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said of a youngster spotted at the age of 12 by Jürgen Klopp.

Germany Under-21 international Knauff could be one to watch in the UEFA Champions League next season with the Eagles.