2022/23 Europa League group stage line-up confirmed

The group stage line-up is now complete after ten play-off winners booked their place in the tournament this week to join 12 teams who have automatically qualified and ten who have transferred from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2022/23 group stage as it stands

ENG: Arsenal, Man. United

ESP: Real Betis, Real Sociedad﻿

ITA: Roma, Lazio

GER: Freiburg, Union Berlin

FRA: Nantes, Rennes, Monaco**

POR: Braga

NED: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven**

AUT: Sturm Graz**

SRB: Crvena zvezda**

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv **

BEL: Union Saint-Gilloise**

DEN: Midtjylland**

AZE: Qarabağ**

TUR: Trabzonspor**, Fenerbahçe*

NOR: Bodø/Glimt**

CYP: AEK Larnaca*, Omonoia*

FIN: HJK*

BUL: Ludogorets*

MDA: Sheriff*

SWE: Malmö*

SUI: Zürich*

HUN: Ferencváros*

GRE: Olympiacos*



12 automatic qualifiers

*10 Europa League play-off winners

**10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round

Europa League group stage draw

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates Group stage: 26 August

Knockout round play-offs: 7 November

Round of 16: 24 February

Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March *All draws start in principle at 13:00 CET

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023