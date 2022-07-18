Europa League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates
Monday 18 July 2022
Article summary
UEFA Europa League qualifying for 2022/23 begins on 4 August and concludes on 25 August – but how does it work?
Article top media content
Article body
Ten teams will book a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.
When are Europa League qualifying games?
Third qualifying round first legs: 4 August 2022
Third qualifying round second legs: 11 August 2022
Play-off draw: 2 August
Play-off first legs: 18 August 2022
Play-off second legs: 25 August 2022
Overview
A total of 27 teams will compete in 2022/23 Europa League qualifying, including nine automatic entrants. As was the case in 2021/22, there are just two stages: the third qualifying round and play-offs. Ten teams will advance to the group stage.
Teams play home and away. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved (14)
10 teams eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round (Champions path)
2 automatic entrants
2 teams eliminated from the Champions League second qualifying round (League path)
Ties (4 & 11 August)
Žalgiris (LTU) / Malmö FF (SWE) vs Pyunik (ARM) / Diddeleng (LUX)
Ludogorets (BUL) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Shkupi (MKD)
Linfield (NIR) / Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Qarabağ (AZE) / Zürich (SUI)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Olympiacos (GRE) vs Ferencváros (HUN) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Maribor (SVN) / Sheriff (MDA) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Midtjylland (DEN) / AEK Larnaca (CYP) vs Partizan (SRB)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) / Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Slovácko (CZE)
What happens next?
Winners Progress to the Europa League play-off round.
Beaten sides Transfer to the appropriate path of the Europa Conference League play-off round.
Play-off round
Teams involved (20)
7 automatic entrants (Priority 1)
6 teams eliminated from Champions League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 2)
5 winners from Europa League third qualifying round champions path (Priority 3)
2 winners from Europa League third qualifying round main path (Priority 4)
Draw
To be made on Tuesday 2 August.
Ties
To be confirmed on 2 August; ties to be played on 18 & 25 August.
What happens next?
Winners Advance to the Europa League group stage.
Beaten sides Transfer to the Europa Conference League group stage.
Automatic entrants
Third qualifying round
Partizan (SRB)
Slovácko (CZE)
Play-off round
Gent (BEL)
Austria Wien (AUT)
Hearts (SCO)
Omonoia (CYP)
Sivasspor (TUR)
Dnipro-1 (UKR)
Silkeborg (DEN)