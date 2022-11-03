UEFA Europa League: Who is still in it?

Arsenal and Manchester United are still in the reckoning for UEFA Europa League glory, while the likes of Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus have joined the hunt. Lazio and Trabzonspor, however, have already exited the competition.

A reminder that the eight group runners-up are now joined in the knockout round play-offs by the eight teams who finished third in the UEFA Champions League groups. The eight group winners, meanwhile, go straight through to the round of 16.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Contenders at a glance Knockout round play-offs

Seeded: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Unseeded: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP Round of 16

Seeded: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise



Knockout round play-offs

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 15

Third in Champions League Group A

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-3agg vs Benfica)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 6

Third in Champions League Group C

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 4-3agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 8

Third in Champions League Group H

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 1-4agg vs Villarreal)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 30

Third in Champions League Group B

Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2agg vs Atalanta)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 10

Group E: W5 D0 L1 F10 A3﻿

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs Atlético)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

2017 final highlights: Ajax 0-2 Man. United

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 87

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F12 A8

Last season: Group stage (third)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 61

Group H: W3 D1 L2 F9 A8

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg Braga)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finalists (1996/97)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A

Group G: W3 D0 L3 F6 A11

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1985/86, 1994/95)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 50

Group A: W4 D1 L1 F15 A﻿4

Last season: Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Leicester)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1977/78)

Can play: Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 49

Group B: W3 D3 L0 F11 A﻿8

Last season: Europa Conference League round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Leicester)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 11

Group C: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7

Last season: Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Highlights: Roma 3-1 Ludogorets

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 21

Third in Champions League Group E

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-8agg vs Bayern)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 12

Third in Champions League Group G

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs West Ham)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 22

Third in Champions League Group F

Last season: Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2008/09)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 28

Third in Champions League Group D

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 0-5agg vs Man City)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 100

Group D: W4 D0 L2 F4 A2

Last season: Europa Conference League group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Round of 16

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 17

Group A: W5 D0 L1 F8 A3﻿

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 PSV

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 78

Group C winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A﻿4

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 107

Group B: W4 D2 L0 F13 A﻿7

Last season: Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-4agg vs Slavia Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 98

Group H winners: W3 D1 L2 F8 A9﻿

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 42

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F13 A9

Last season: Europa Conference League runners-up (L 1-0 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 103

Group G winners: W4 D2 L0 F13 A﻿3

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 62

Group E: W5 D0 L1 F10 A2

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-3agg vs Leipzig)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A

Group D winners: W4 D1 L1 F11 A﻿7

Last season: N/A (debut European campaign)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

*UEFA Europa League unless stated otherwise

Get the Europa app!

.