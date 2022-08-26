UEFA Europa League group stage draw
Friday 26 August 2022
Article summary
Roma, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the 32 hopefuls who learned their group stage fate.
Roma, Manchester United and Arsenal have learned their fate following the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Türkiye.
2022/23 Europa League group stage draw
Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zürich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D: Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, St-Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonoia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabağ, Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencváros, Trabzonspor
Match dates
Matchday 1: 8 September
Matchday 2: 15 September
Matchday 3: 6 October
Matchday 4: 13 October
Matchday 5: 27 October
Matchday 6: 3 November
How does the group stage work?
Teams in every group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.
The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:
- Group winners progress to the round of 16.
- Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for spots in the round of 16.
- Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
How did the draw work?
Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final will take place at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on 31 May 2023.