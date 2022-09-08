UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa League top scorer: Giménez, Nguen, Vecino and Willian José

Thursday 8 September 2022

Four players top this season's UEFA Europa League scorer charts; check out the most goals, assists and the hat-tricks of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ferencváros forward Tokmac Nguen got two goals and an assist against Trabzonspor
Ferencváros forward Tokmac Nguen got two goals and an assist against Trabzonspor AFP via Getty Images

Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez, Ferencváros's Tocmac Nguen, Lazio's Matías Vecino and Willian José of Real Betis all kicked off the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage with two goals on opening night.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers


Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League

2 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2 Willian José (Real Betis)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League

2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League

3 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
3 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2 Luis Alberto (Lazio)
2 Marquinhos (Arsenal)
2 Maxi Gómez (Trabzonspor)
2 Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)
2 Ibraham Akanbi Rasheed (Sheriff)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers
