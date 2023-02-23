Europa League top scorers: Ben Yedder, Rashford, Vitinha and Gimenez top 2022/23 rankings

Monaco were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on penalties in the knockout round play-offs, but Wissam Ben Yedder's second-leg strike meant he joined Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, ex-Braga man Vitinha and Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez as one of 2022/23 UEFA Europa League's four-goal top scorers.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in this season's Europa League

Rashford could not add to his tally as United eliminated Barcelona, but Ben Yedder's finish against Leverkusen moved him up to the top echelon, though his side were subsequently eliminated from the competition. Like Vitinha (now at Marseille) and Rashford, Ben Yedder also has an assist to his name, but Rashford tops the rankings having played the fewest minutes. Often used off the bench, Gimenez's haul has come at a rate of one goal every 43 minutes for a Feyenoord side who qualified directly for the last 16. There are now 19 players on three goals.

4 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

4 Vitinha (Braga)

4 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

4 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Europa League Goal of the Group Stage top ten

Most assists in this season's Europa League

Former Brazil U17 player Evander has the most assists in the 2022/23 Europa League, teeing up five of Midtjylland's 12 group stage goals (he also scored another).

5 Evander (Midtjylland)

4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

3 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

3 Amine Gouiri (Rennes)

3 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in this season's Europa League

Trabzonspor's Greek playmaker Anastasios Bakasetas has seven goal involvements in the 2022/23 Europa League: three goals and four assists.

7 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

6 Evander (Midtjylland)

6 Cody Gakpo (PSV)

6 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)

6 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

5 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

5 Amine Gouri (Rennes)

5 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)

5 Marcus Rashford (Man United)

5 Rick (Ludogorets)

5 Vitinha (Braga)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been this season?

There have been three Europa League hat-tricks so far in 2022/23. Before this term there had been 74 hat-tricks in the Europa League era at an average of 5.7 per season. The record for hat-tricks in one season stands at 12, set in 2014/15. There have never been fewer than three hat-tricks in a Europa League season (2009/10, 2011/12). Radamel Falcao alone scored three in 2010/11, an unmatched haul by a player in one campaign.

Vitinha (Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Braga)

Kevin Volland (Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda)

Angel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus)

Highlights: Monaco 4-1 Crvena zvezda

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, scoring a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in the colours of Atlético de Madrid. Only one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club.

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers