What to look out for on UEFA Europa League Matchday 2

Manchester United face a tough assignment at Sheriff as they look to kick-start their UEFA Europa League campaign, while a former Red Devil will be hoping to mastermind a notable away win as PSV Eindhoven travel to Arsenal.

In this piece presented by Enterprise, we pick out some key talking points ahead of the second set of fixtures.

Thursday 15 September

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00), Bodø/Glimt vs Zürich (21:00)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca (21:00), Rennes vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs Ludogorets (21:00), Roma vs HJK Helsinki (21:00)

Group D: St Gilloise vs Malmö (21:00), Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)

Group E: Real Sociedad vs Omonoia (18:45), Sheriff vs Man United (18:45)

Group F: Midtjylland vs Lazio (18:45), Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

Group G: Olympiacos vs Freiburg (18:45), Qarabağ vs Nantes (18:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Crvena zvezda (18:45), Monaco vs Ferencváros (18:45)

All times CET

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Champions League groups. The Europa League third-place sides switch to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

What to look out for

Can United lay down the law?

There have been positive signs to life under Erik ten Hag for Manchester United, but their opening Group E defeat by Real Sociedad exposed a familiar flaw – they can struggle to break down teams with a defensive mindset. The English club will have to learn fast as they can expect more of the same in Chisinau.

They meet a Sheriff side who perfected the rope-a-dope technique in last season's Champions League, famously downing eventual winners Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. The Moldovan title holders were at it again on Matchday 1, managing just 43% possession at Omonoia – and winning 3-0.

Highlights: Man. United 0-1 Real Sociedad

Believing till the end

Late drama and furious rewriting of match reports was a theme on Matchday 1. Five games went into the last few minutes with teams locked at 1-1, but only one – PSV vs Bodø/Glimt – remained so when the full-time whistle blew.

Fenerbahçe, Rennes, Ludogorets and Nantes all snatched last-gasp victories thanks to a combination of debut goals, substitutes and individual brilliance. It ain't over till it's over in the Europa League, and there should be no early departures when Rennes host fellow latecomers Fenerbahçe.

Highlights: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes

Foes reunited at Arsenal

It is fair to say that Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arsenal have history. The Dutch striker only managed two goals for Manchester United in 12 meetings with the Gunners between 2001 and 2006 as the sides vied for supremacy in England, but his influence was undeniably greater. There was 2003's 'Battle of Old Trafford' for starters.

Van Nistelrooy is now settling into his first role as head coach and will be on the opposition bench when Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven. Mikel Arteta's men had to work hard for victory away to Zürich on Matchday 1, and can surely anticipate more of the same against a Van Nistelrooy side spearheaded by the exciting Cody Gakpo.

Highlights: Zürich 1-2 Arsenal

When are the remaining Europa League group stage games? Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Further ahead

• Roma's home-and-away fixtures against Betis on Matchdays 3 and 4 have gained added importance following José Mourinho's side's shock defeat by Ludogorets. Could the Giallorossi end up defending their UEFA Europa Conference League crown in the new year?

• Ferencváros made a strong start to the group stage and are a team to track as it unfolds; the only Hungarian side involved in any of the major men's club competition group stages this term, the Budapest outfit have a chance to play in the final in their home city.

Highlights: Ferencváros 3-2 Trabzonspor