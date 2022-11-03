Europa League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?
Thursday 3 November 2022
Find out who advanced from their UEFA Europa League groups.
Group winners (through to round of 16): Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin
Third place (Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs): AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Fourth place: Crvena zvezda, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmö, Olympiacos, Omonoia, Sturm, Zürich
Last updated: 3 November
Group A
Arsenal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
PSV are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Bodø/Glimt finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Zürich finish fourth.
Group B
Fenerbahçe are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Rennes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
AEK Larnaca finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Dynamo Kyiv finish fourth.
Group C
Betis are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Roma are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Ludogorets finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
HJK finish fourth.
Group D
Union Saint-Gilloise are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Union Berlin are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Braga finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Malmö finish fourth.
Group E
Real Sociedad are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Man United are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Sheriff finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Omonoia finish fourth.
Group F
Feyenoord are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Midtjylland are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Lazio finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Sturm finish fourth.
Group G
Freiburg are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Nantes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Qarabağ finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Olympiacos finish fourth.
Group H
Ferencváros are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Monaco are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Trabzonspor finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.
Crvena zvezda finish fourth.