Europa League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?

Group winners (through to round of 16): Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma﻿, Union Berlin

Third place (Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs): ﻿AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, ﻿Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

Fourth place: Crvena zvezda, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmö, Olympiacos, Omonoia, Sturm, Zürich

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 3 November

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 6 5 0 1 8 3 5 15 PSV PSV Playing now 6 4 1 1 15 4 11 13 BOD Bodø/Glimt Playing now 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5 4 ZUR Zürich Playing now 6 1 0 5 5 16 -11 3

Arsenal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

PSV are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Bodø/Glimt finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Zürich finish fourth.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FEN Fenerbahçe Playing now 6 4 2 0 13 7 6 14 REN Rennes Playing now 6 3 3 0 11 8 3 12 LAR AEK Larnaca Playing now 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 DK Dynamo Kyiv Playing now 6 0 1 5 5 11 -6 1

Fenerbahçe are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Rennes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

AEK Larnaca finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Dynamo Kyiv finish fourth.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BET Betis Playing now 6 5 1 0 12 4 8 16 ASR Roma Playing now 6 3 1 2 11 7 4 10 LUD Ludogorets Playing now 6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 7 HJK HJK Playing now 6 0 1 5 2 13 -11 1

Betis are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Roma are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Ludogorets finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

HJK finish fourth.

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts STG Union SG Playing now 6 4 1 1 11 7 4 13 UNI Union Berlin Playing now 6 4 0 2 4 2 2 12 SCB Braga Playing now 6 3 1 2 9 7 2 10 MAL Malmö Playing now 6 0 0 6 3 11 -8 0

Union Saint-Gilloise are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Union Berlin are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Braga finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Malmö finish fourth.

Group E Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts REA Real Sociedad Playing now 6 5 0 1 10 2 8 15 MU Man United Playing now 6 5 0 1 10 3 7 15 SHF Sheriff Playing now 6 2 0 4 4 10 -6 6 OMO Omonoia Playing now 6 0 0 6 3 12 -9 0

Real Sociedad are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Man United are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Sheriff finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Omonoia finish fourth.

Group F Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FEY Feyenoord Playing now 6 2 2 2 13 9 4 8 MID Midtjylland Playing now 6 2 2 2 12 8 4 8 LAZ Lazio Playing now 6 2 2 2 9 11 -2 8 STM Sturm Playing now 6 2 2 2 4 10 -6 8

Feyenoord are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Midtjylland are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Lazio finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Sturm finish fourth.

Group G Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRE Freiburg Playing now 6 4 2 0 13 3 10 14 NAN Nantes Playing now 6 3 0 3 6 11 -5 9 QAR Qarabağ Playing now 6 2 2 2 9 5 4 8 OLY Olympiacos Playing now 6 0 2 4 2 11 -9 2

Freiburg are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Nantes are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Qarabağ finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Olympiacos finish fourth.

Group H Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FER Ferencváros Playing now 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1 10 MON Monaco Playing now 6 3 1 2 9 8 1 10 TRA Trabzonspor Playing now 6 3 0 3 11 9 2 9 CRV Crvena zvezda Playing now 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6

Ferencváros are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Monaco are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Trabzonspor finish third and reach the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Crvena zvezda finish fourth.