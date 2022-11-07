UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona meet Manchester United, Sevilla tackle PSV

Barcelona versus Manchester United was the first and most eye-catching pairing revealed in Monday's draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw as it happened

Who will play who in the Europa League knockout round play-off?

Barcelona (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)

Juventus (ITA) vs Nantes (FRA)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

Shakhtar (UKR) vs Rennes (FRA)

Ajax (NED) vs Union Berlin (GER)

Leverkusen (GER) vs Monaco (FRA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs PSV (NED)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Roma (ITA)

Ties take place on 16 and 23 February. Fixtures and kick-off times will appear here once confirmed.

Who is through to the last 16? Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

How did the Europa League knockout round play-off draw work?

The eight Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.