UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona meet Manchester United, Sevilla tackle PSV

Barcelona versus Manchester United was the first and most eye-catching pairing revealed in Monday's draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw as it happened

When are the Europa League knockout round play-offs?

First legs

Thursday 16 February

18:45 CET

Barcelona (ESP) vs Man United (ENG)

Shakhtar (UKR) vs Rennes (FRA)

Ajax (NED) vs Union Berlin (GER)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Roma (ITA)

21:00 CET

Juventus (ITA) vs Nantes (FRA)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

﻿Leverkusen (GER) vs Monaco (FRA)

Sevilla (ESP) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Meet the teams

Seco nd legs

Thursday 23 February

18:45 CET

Nantes (FRA) vs Juventus (ITA)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Monaco (FRA) vs ﻿Leverkusen (GER)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Sevilla (ESP)



21:00 CET

Man United (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Rennes (FRA) vs Shakhtar (UKR)

Union Berlin (GER) vs Ajax (NED)

Roma (ITA) vs Salzburg (AUT)

What happens after the Europa League knockout round play-offs?

Winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will face the Europa League group winners. Knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded for the last-16 draw. From there it is a straight knockout, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final in Budapest on 31 May.

Who is through to the last 16? Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

How did the Europa League knockout round play-off draw work?

The eight Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.