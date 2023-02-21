Man United vs Barcelona Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, 21 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg between Man United and Barcelona.
Man United and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 23 February.
Man United vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Thursday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg (first leg: 2-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Man United vs Barcelona on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The first leg was quite simply enthralling. A record crowd for the competition was treated to an end-to-end encounter which ultimately ended all square, Raphinha earning the Spanish Liga leaders a 2-2 draw with 14 minutes left. Marcus Rashford got United's first on the night and will surely be the man to watch again at Old Trafford – two more goals against Leicester on Sunday took his tally to 16 in 17 games since the FIFA World Cup. Barça aren't exactly lacking in firepower, though, which is why this game once again promises so much.
Predicted line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Roberto, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Form guide
Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW
Most recent result: Man United 3-0 Leicester, 19/02, English Premier League
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Barcelona
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWWW
Most recent result: Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz, 19/02, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals
Expert predictions
Richard Martin, Man United reporter
United have managed two unforgettable second-leg victories over Barça at Old Trafford before, in the 1983/84 Cup Winners' Cup and 2007/08 Champions League. There's no reason why they can't enjoy another.
The first leg confirmed the progress they have made this season, and Erik ten Hag wasn't overstretching when he said his side could have scored four. This time the Red Devils will have their fans on their side, Lisandro Martínez back in defence and Barça missing key midfielders.
United also have Rashford in the form of his life and confidence flowing throughout the team. They have everything in their favour to finish the job.
Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter
European fans will be hoping this second leg yields as much entertainment, thrills and spills as last week's magnificent 2-2 draw. All of Europe except the Blaugrana supporters, staff and players, that is. At home, Barça were pressed, buffeted and nearly beaten.
Here they require, somehow, to exert more control, allow fewer counterattacks and to dramatically lower their average of two goals conceded per game across seven European matches this term. And they must do so without Ousmane Dembélé, Pedri and Gavi.
Still only in his first full season at the Barcelona helm, Xavi Hernández has already orchestrated big Europa League away wins in Naples and Istanbul. Can he conjure another one here?
What the coaches say
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "Yes, we should have won [the first leg] but we have steps to go. We have two good teams at the highest level; it was a really high performance level and I was really pleased with the performance from my team."
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "They play marvellous counterattacking football, Rashford getting in behind, Bruno [Fernandes] finding long passes. We wanted to mature the match [in the first leg], calm things down from the constant end to end, but United are very good at playing the way they want to."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.