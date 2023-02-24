UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw: Man United vs Betis, Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Manchester United will face Betis, Sporting CP await Arsenal and six-time winners Sevilla meet unbeaten Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 following Friday's draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

Who plays who in the Europa League last 16?

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe

Juventus vs Freiburg

Leverkusen vs Ferencváros

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Man United vs Betis

Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar vs Feyenoord

When is the Europa League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March. Fixtures will appear above once confirmed.

How did the Europa League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Europa League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Draw pots Seeded: Arsenal (ENG), Betis (ESP), Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Feyenoord (NED), Freiburg (GER), Real Sociedad (ESP), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) Unseeded: Juventus (ITA), Leverkusen (GER), Man United (ENG), Roma (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Sporting CP (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Is the Europa League round of 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will advance to the quarter-finals﻿, with the draw for that round and the semi-finals scheduled for 17 March. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.