Real Betis vs Man United Europa League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Real Betis and Man United meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday 16 March.

Real Betis vs Man United at a glance When: Thursday 16 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville

What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg (first leg: 4-1)

What do you need to know?

"At home, in front of our great fans, absolutely anything can happen," said Real Betis striker Ayoze Pérez as he digested his side's 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford. United's recent 7-0 loss at Liverpool proved that even Erik ten Hag's side have bad days at the office, and Manuel Pellegrini's side won their last European home game 3-0, albeit against more modest opponents in HJK Helsinki.

United, meanwhile, have lost heavily in Spain before (3-0 in 2019 and 4-0 in 1994 at Barcelona, 3-0 at Atlético in 1991). The Red Devils continue to chase an unusual treble; the English League Cup winners are probably out of Premier League contention, but they take on Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 19 March and are obviously still in contention to win the Europa League, which they won under José Mourinho in 2016/17.﻿

Predicted line-ups

Real Betis: Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinicius; William Carvalho, Rodríguez; Luiz Henrique, Joaquín, Juanmi; Pérez (first-leg starting line-up)

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford (first-leg starting line-up)

Form guide

Real Betis

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL

Where they stand: 5th in Spanish Liga

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Betis reporter

Richard Martin, Man United reporter

Ten Hag 'very pleased' with Man United win

What the coaches say

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "I don't think a knockout game is ever 'over'. It won't be easy. You have to be calm to try to overcome this situation. There is a big margin, but we will give all we can in the second leg﻿."

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "It's definitely a dangerous game because Betis are a fantastic team. They finished top of their group and got a draw with Real Madrid. So we have to be really good and put in a good performance if we want to go through﻿."