Real Betis vs Man United Europa League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 10 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg between Real Betis and Man United.
Real Betis and Man United meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday 16 March.
Real Betis vs Man United at a glance
When: Thursday 16 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg (first leg: 4-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Real Betis vs Man United on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
"At home, in front of our great fans, absolutely anything can happen," said Real Betis striker Ayoze Pérez as he digested his side's 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford. United's recent 7-0 loss at Liverpool proved that even Erik ten Hag's side have bad days at the office, and Manuel Pellegrini's side won their last European home game 3-0, albeit against more modest opponents in HJK Helsinki.
United, meanwhile, have lost heavily in Spain before (3-0 in 2019 and 4-0 in 1994 at Barcelona, 3-0 at Atlético in 1991). The Red Devils continue to chase an unusual treble; the English League Cup winners are probably out of Premier League contention, but they take on Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 19 March and are obviously still in contention to win the Europa League, which they won under José Mourinho in 2016/17.
Predicted line-ups
Real Betis: Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner Vinicius; William Carvalho, Rodríguez; Luiz Henrique, Joaquín, Juanmi; Pérez (first-leg starting line-up)
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Weghorst, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford (first-leg starting line-up)
Form guide
Real Betis
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWL
Where they stand: 5th in Spanish Liga
Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW
Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Real Betis reporter
Richard Martin, Man United reporter
What the coaches say
Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "I don't think a knockout game is ever 'over'. It won't be easy. You have to be calm to try to overcome this situation. There is a big margin, but we will give all we can in the second leg."
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "It's definitely a dangerous game because Betis are a fantastic team. They finished top of their group and got a draw with Real Madrid. So we have to be really good and put in a good performance if we want to go through."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.