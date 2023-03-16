Europa League round of 16 second legs: Feyenoord, Juventus, Man United march into quarter-finals

Manchester United and Juventus eased through, Sevilla's nerve held in Istanbul and Feyenoord hit seven to storm through to Friday's UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw, but Arsenal bowed out on penalties.

We round up all the action from the round of 16 deciders.

Predictor: How did you get on?

Enner Valencia's coolly-taken penalty was not enough to overturn a first-leg deficit in Istanbul. The 33-year-old sent Marko Dmitrović the wrong way from the spot just before half-time, Alex Telles having handled Ferdi Kadıoğlu's cross. The hosts cranked up the pressure after the break, with Valencia the closest to levelling the tie. However, Sevilla held firm, and might have equalised on the night, Erik Lamela's free-kick hitting the post late on.

Key stat

Sevilla have gone on to lift this trophy every time they have reached the last eight.

Dušan Vlahović had an effort ruled out from open play but then converted from the penalty spot just before the break to double Juve's overall advantage after Manuel Gulde had received his second yellow of the night for handling in the box. Wojciech Szczęsny saved from Matthias Ginter in the first half and Lucas Höler in the second, but there was no Freiburg breakthrough, Federico Chiesa completing Juve's win late on.

Key stat

Juventus have lost only one of their last 22 UEFA Europa League matches, including qualifying (W12 D9).

Juanmi slid an early shot just past the far post before Joaquín's deflected effort clipped the outside of the upright, and Facundo Pellistri, on his first United start, then struck the woodwork at the other end on the stroke of half-time. However, the game was up for the hosts once Marcus Rashford fired in a brilliant effort from 25 metres on 56 minutes, barely a minute after spurning a decent chance in the box.

Key stat

Rashford's 25th European goal moved him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo to make him United's sixth top scorer in continental competition.

The Rotterdam side breezed into the quarter-finals with a win that equalled the biggest margin of victory in a Europa League game. Santiago Giménez opened the scoring before Orkun Kökçü struck twice to make it 3-0 before the break. Oussama Idrissi curled in two more after the interval, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danilo Pereira completing a four-goal salvo in the space of 18 minutes. Kevin Kelsy had the final word with a late consolation for the Pitmen.

Key stat

In their 300th European match, Feyenoord have now won 11 of their last 13 UEFA competition home matches (D2).

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw on Friday 17 March, which is an open draw with no seedings.

The Belgian Union comfortably saw off their ten-man German counterparts. Teddy Teuma put the hosts in front with a fine first-time left-footed strike on 18 minutes, before Lazare Amani doubled their lead with a sublime close-range effort after the break. Urs Fischer's side were reduced to ten men when substitute Janik Haberer received a second yellow card with ten minutes left, and Loïc Lapoussin then rifled in a third.

Key stat

Union SG have won nine of their last ten home matches in all competitions (L1).

The Bundesliga side eased into the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory in Budapest, the host city for this year's Europa League final. Ferencváros's hopes of retrieving a 2-0 first-leg deficit faded after Moussa Diaby scored a superb solo goal in the third minute. Adama Traoré hit the crossbar as the home team pushed back but Amine Adli's strike in the closing stages removed any lingering doubt.

Key stat

Leverkusen are through to their second Europa League quarter-final in four years.

Antonio Adán saved from Gabriel Martinelli to set up Nuno Santos to score Sporting CP's shoot-out winner against the Premier League leaders. The Gunners took the lead inside 20 minutes when Granit Xhaka tidied up following an Adán save, but Rúben Amorim's side struck back just after the hour, Pedro Gonçalves unleashing a stunning strike from more than 40 metres out. Manuel Ugarte's dismissal late in extra time did not blow Sporting's cool.

Key stat

The Portuguese side have drawn their last four games on English soil.

The San Sebastian side were unable to convert the chances that might have clawed back their first-leg deficit. The best opportunity fell to home skipper Mikel Oyarzabal, who hit the woodwork from close range after Rui Patrício had saved his initial effort. Alexander Sørloth and Igor Zubeldia both headed wide, and the hosts could not find a breakthrough. La Real sub Carlos Fernández was sent off for a second booking late on.

Key stat

Roma failed to score for only the second time in their last 37 UEFA competition matches.