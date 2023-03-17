UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Man United play Sevilla, Juventus face Sporting
Friday, 17 March 2023
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw has been made, with Man United pitted against Sevilla and Juventus lying in wait for Sporting CP.
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.
Having eliminated Real Betis in the round of 16, Man United face their city rivals Sevilla in the last eight. The six-time UEFA Cup and Europa League winners Sevilla have won both previous ties against United, knocking them out 2-1 in the 2019/20 Europa League semi-finals in Cologne, and by the same aggregate score in the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16 (0-0 h, 2-1 a).
Juventus and Sporting met for the only time in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, the Italian side winning 2-1 in Turin before a 1-1 draw in Lisbon. Feyenoord and Roma, meanwhile, met in last season's Europa Conference League final, Nicolò Zaniolo scoring the only goal for the Serie A side in the 32nd minute in Tirana.
Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws
Quarter-finals
First legs: 13 April
Man United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting CP
Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord vs Roma
Second legs: 20 April
Sevilla vs Man United
Sporting CP vs Juventus
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Leverkusen
Roma vs Feyenoord
Semi-finals
Juventus/Sporting CP vs Man United/Sevilla
Feyenoord/Roma vs Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise
When will the games take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 13 April
Quarter-final second legs: 20 April
Semi-final first legs: 11 May
Semi-final second legs: 18 May
How did the draw work?
There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.
Was there also a draw for the final?
Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Budapest on Wednesday 31 May 2023.
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place at Budapest's 65,000+ capacity Puskás Aréna on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.