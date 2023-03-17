UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Man United play Sevilla, Juventus face Sporting

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

Having eliminated Real Betis in the round of 16, Man United face their city rivals Sevilla in the last eight. The six-time UEFA Cup and Europa League winners Sevilla have won both previous ties against United, knocking them out 2-1 in the 2019/20 Europa League semi-finals in Cologne, and by the same aggregate score in the 2017/18 Champions League round of 16 (0-0 h, 2-1 a).

Juventus and Sporting met for the only time in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, the Italian side winning 2-1 in Turin before a 1-1 draw in Lisbon. Feyenoord and Roma, meanwhile, met in last season's Europa Conference League final, Nicolò Zaniolo scoring the only goal for the Serie A side in the 32nd minute in Tirana.

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws Quarter-finals

First legs: 13 April

Man United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma Second legs: 20 April

Sevilla vs Man United

Sporting CP vs Juventus

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Leverkusen

Roma vs Feyenoord Semi-finals

Juventus/Sporting CP vs Man United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/Roma vs Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise

When will the games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 13 April

Quarter-final second legs: 20 April

Semi-final first legs: 11 May

Semi-final second legs: 18 May

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Budapest on Wednesday 31 May 2023.