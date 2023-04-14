Union SG vs Leverkusen Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 14, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Union SG and Leverkusen.
Union SG and Leverkusen meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.
Union SG vs Leverkusen at a glance
When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anderlecht Stadium, Brussels
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Feyenoord or Roma in the semi-finals playing the home leg first
Where to watch Union SG vs Leverkusen on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Florian Wirtz’s late effort may have denied Union SG what would have been a magnificent first-leg result at the BayArena, but the Belgian club – who stretched their unbeaten away run in Europe to five games in Leverkusen – will be confident of progressing after creating numerous opportunities against Xabi Alonso's in-form side.
Leverkusen were not without their chances either, but they will need to be more clinical in Belgium after registering only two efforts on target over the 90 minutes. In Wirtz, who has now registered five goal involvements in as many Europa League appearances this term, they have a player who might just prove the difference in the return leg.
Previous line-ups*
Union SG: Moris; Kandouss, Burgess, Van Der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Lapoussin, Amani, Teuma; Vertessen, Boniface
Misses next match if booked: Lapoussin, Lynen, Moris
Suspended: Van der Heyden
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz, Adli
Misses next match if booked: Bakker, Demirbay, Hincapié, Kossounou, Wirtz
Suspended: None
Form guide
Union SG
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Belgian First League
Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW
Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga
Expert predictions
Brecht Schelstraete, Union SG reporter
James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter
What the coaches say
Karel Geraerts, Union SG coach: "Both teams would have preferred to win, that's the reality. But to play away against this team – you have to bear in mind they've won the last seven games, including against Bayern München, so we can be proud to come away with a fair result in my eyes."
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We'll take a lot of positives into the next game. Every match is a lesson for us. We know that Union have a very good team and today is great preparation for next week."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023. The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.