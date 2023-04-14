Union SG vs Leverkusen Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Union SG and Leverkusen meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Union SG vs Leverkusen at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Anderlecht Stadium, Brussels

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 1-1)

Winners face Feyenoord or Roma in the semi-finals playing the home leg first

Where to watch Union SG vs Leverkusen on TV

What do you need to know?

Florian Wirtz’s late effort may have denied Union SG what would have been a magnificent first-leg result at the BayArena, but the Belgian club – who stretched their unbeaten away run in Europe to five games in Leverkusen – will be confident of progressing after creating numerous opportunities against Xabi Alonso's in-form side.

Leverkusen were not without their chances either, but they will need to be more clinical in Belgium after registering only two efforts on target over the 90 minutes. In Wirtz, who has now registered five goal involvements in as many Europa League appearances this term, they have a player who might just prove the difference in the return leg.

Highlights: Leverkusen 1-1 Union SG

Previous line-ups*

Union SG: Moris; Kandouss, Burgess, Van Der Heyden; Nieuwkoop, Lynen, Lapoussin, Amani, Teuma; Vertessen, Boniface

Misses next match if booked: Lapoussin, Lynen, Moris

Suspended: Van der Heyden

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz, Adli

Misses next match if booked: Bakker, Demirbay, Hincapié, Kossounou, Wirtz

Suspended: None

Form guide

Union SG

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Belgian First League

Leverkusen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW

Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga

Expert predictions

Brecht Schelstraete, Union SG reporter

James Thorogood, Leverkusen reporter

What the coaches say

Karel Geraerts, Union SG coach: "Both teams would have preferred to win, that's the reality. But to play away against this team – you have to bear in mind they've won the last seven games, including against Bayern München, so we can be proud to come away with a fair result in my eyes."

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We'll take a lot of positives into the next game. Every match is a lesson for us. We know that Union have a very good team and today is great preparation for next week."