Sporting CP vs Juventus Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sporting CP and Juventus meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Sporting CP vs Juventus at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)

Winners face Man United or Sevilla in the semi-finals playing the away leg first

What do you need to know?

Juventus have a slender first-leg lead to take to Lisbon but make no mistake, this tie is far from over. Sporting dominated long spells of the first half in Turin, pinning Juventus back and forcing the hosts to play on the counterattack – something to which they did not appear accustomed.

Though the Italians eventually secured a 1-0 win courtesy of a close-range finish from defender Federico Gatti 17 minutes from time, were it not for a superb double-save in added-time from sub keeper Mattia Perin, and two decent first-half stops from the man he replaced, Wojciech Szczęsny, Sporting could have been at least on level terms going into the second leg.

In the end, despite Sporting's impressive display, it was a fourth straight win, with a clean sheet, in the UEFA Europa League, for Max Allegri's side.

Given they have only failed to score in two of their last 24 UEFA Europa League matches, the Italians will be favourites to progress.

Previous line-ups*

Sporting CP: Adán; Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, St Juste; Nuno Santos, Pedro Gonçalves, Morita, Ricardo Esgaio; Francisco Trincão, Youssef Chermiti, Edwards

Misses next match if booked: Gonçalo Inácio, Ricardo Esgaio, Matheus Reis

Suspended: None

Juventus: Szczęsny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María, Milik, Chiesa

Misses next match if booked: Danilo, Miretti, Bremer, Vlahović

Suspended: None

Form guide

Sporting CP

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWWW

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Juventus

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWW

Where they stand: 7th in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

What the coaches say

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "We made a few mistakes, the lads can improve, above all in the final cross. We did better in the second half with three midfielders, who gave us better width. Sporting pressed high and lost intensity as the game wore on, but it was a good performance, it wasn't easy to win and to keep a clean sheet."

Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "We created our opportunities, several, but we didn't score a goal. It sums up our form a bit but the good thing about it is that we have one more opportunity at home. We have to be very smart to get around the situation."