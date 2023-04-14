Sevilla vs Man United Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sevilla and Man United meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.

Sevilla vs Man United at a glance When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville

What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 2-2)

Winners face Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals playing the home leg first

Where to watch Sevilla vs Man United on TV

What do you need to know?

It was the proverbial game of two halves in the first leg at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking good for their 2-0 advantage at the break, yet six-time winners of this competition Sevilla were able to mount a stunning late comeback via two own goals.

Erik ten Hag's men have tended to lean on the goals of Marcus Rashford more on their travels, and the question remains if they will be able to find the firepower to see them through to the last four when they head to Seville, where their hosts have won seven of their last nine matches on their own patch.

Highlights: Man United 2-2 Sevilla

Previous line-ups*

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Nianzou, Marcão, Acuña; Fernando, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitić, Óliver Torres; Lamela

Misses next match if booked: Acuña, Gudelj, Jordán, Lamela, Rafa Mir

Suspended: Montiel

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Martial

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Pellistri

Suspended: Bruno Fernandes

*Predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

Sevilla

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLLW

Where they stand: 13th in Spanish La Liga

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLWW

Where they stand: 4th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Steve Bates, Man United reporter

What the coaches say

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "In this competition, it’s very difficult for other teams to have the soul of Sevilla. Even United – it was 2-0 but after making it 2-1, they were scared of us. It’s the history of Sevilla in this competition which makes [the club] even bigger."

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "When we didn't get the third goal and got some injuries, we lost the rhythm in the game. We played well in the first half with a lot of belief, scored two great goals and we could have scored even more, then after half-time we lost control of the game. I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we had to be more composed. It was not a nice night."