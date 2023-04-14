Sevilla vs Man United Europa League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, April 14, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Sevilla and Man United.
Sevilla and Man United meet in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 20 April.
Sevilla vs Man United at a glance
When: Thursday 20 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 2-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals playing the home leg first
Where to watch Sevilla vs Man United on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
It was the proverbial game of two halves in the first leg at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking good for their 2-0 advantage at the break, yet six-time winners of this competition Sevilla were able to mount a stunning late comeback via two own goals.
Erik ten Hag's men have tended to lean on the goals of Marcus Rashford more on their travels, and the question remains if they will be able to find the firepower to see them through to the last four when they head to Seville, where their hosts have won seven of their last nine matches on their own patch.
Previous line-ups*
Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Nianzou, Marcão, Acuña; Fernando, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitić, Óliver Torres; Lamela
Misses next match if booked: Acuña, Gudelj, Jordán, Lamela, Rafa Mir
Suspended: Montiel
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Martial
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Pellistri
Suspended: Bruno Fernandes
*Predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Sevilla
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLLW
Where they stand: 13th in Spanish La Liga
Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLWW
Where they stand: 4th in English Premier League
Expert predictions
Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
Steve Bates, Man United reporter
What the coaches say
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "In this competition, it’s very difficult for other teams to have the soul of Sevilla. Even United – it was 2-0 but after making it 2-1, they were scared of us. It’s the history of Sevilla in this competition which makes [the club] even bigger."
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "When we didn't get the third goal and got some injuries, we lost the rhythm in the game. We played well in the first half with a lot of belief, scored two great goals and we could have scored even more, then after half-time we lost control of the game. I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we had to be more composed. It was not a nice night."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023. The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.