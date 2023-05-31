Yassine Bounou named official UEFA Europa League final Hankook Player of the Match

Sevilla's Yassine Bounou has been named Hankook Player of the Match following his side's shoot-out triumph against Roma in the UEFA Europa League final in Budapest.

The 32-year-old was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel following his "decisive penalty saves" to deny Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibañez as Sevilla won 4-1 on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw.

Player of the Match: Yassine Bounou highlights

Previous players of the final

2022 Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)

2021 Étienne Capoue (Villarreal)

2020 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)

2019 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

2018 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

2017 Ander Herrera (Man United)

2016 Coke (Sevilla)

2015 Éver Banega (Sevilla)

2014 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

2013 Branislav Ivanović (Chelsea)

2012 Radamel Falcao (Atlético)

2011 Radamel Falcao (Porto)

2010 Diego Forlán (Atlético)

2009 Darijo Srna (Shakhtar)

2008 Andrey Arshavin (Zenit)

2007 Andrés Palop (Sevilla)

2006 Enzo Maresca (Sevilla)

2005 Daniel Carvalho (CSKA Moskva)

2004 Roberto Ayala (Valencia)

2003 Derlei (Porto)

2002 Jon Dahl Tomasson (Feyenoord)

2001 Gary McAllister (Liverpool)

2000 Cláudio Taffarel (Galatasaray)

1999 Hernán Crespo (Parma)

1998 Ronaldo (Inter)