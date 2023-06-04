2022/23 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Article summary
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Sevilla and Roma dominating.
Article body
Goalkeeper
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
Defenders
Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
Chris Smalling (Roma)
Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)
Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
Midfielders
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
Nemanja Matić (Roma)
Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)
Forwards
Marcus Rashford (Man. United)
Victor Boniface (Union SG)
Paulo Dybala (Roma)