2022/23 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Sunday, June 4, 2023

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Sevilla and Roma dominating.

Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Defenders

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

Chris Smalling (Roma)

Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Navas: 'We deserve this after difficult year'

Midfielders

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Nemanja Matić (Roma)

Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

Rakitić on 'incredible' Europa League triumph

Forwards

Marcus Rashford (Man. United)

Victor Boniface (Union SG)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

Watch Dybala's Roma final strike

