2022/23 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Pedro Gonçalves strike tops Technical Observer selection

Sunday, June 4, 2023

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel have selected their top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League season.

The top ten goals of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Pedro Gonçalves's finish against Arsenal for Sporting CP earning the honour of Goal of the Season.

Juventus's Ángel Di María claimed the runner-up spot for the first strike of his hat-trick against Nantes, while Omri Altman's acrobatic opener for AEK Larnaca against Dynamo Kyiv came third.

2022/23 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Pedro Gonçalves (Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP) – round of 16 second leg, 16/03/23

2 Ángel Di María (Nantes 0-3 Juventus) – knock-out round play-off second leg, 23/02/23

3 Omri Altman (AEK Larnaca 3-3 Dynamo Kyiv) – Matchday 5, 27/10/22

4 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen 2-3 Monaco) – knock-out round play-off first leg, 16/02/23

5 Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis 3-0 HJK Helsinki) – Matchday 6, 03/11/22

6 Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla 3-0 PSV Eindhoven) – knock-out round play-off first leg, 16/02/23

7 Lorenz Assignon (AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes) – Matchday 1, 08/09/22

8 Aleksandar Katai (Crvena zvezda 2-1 Trabzonspor) – Matchday 5, 27/10/22

9 Suso (Sevilla 2-1 Juventus) – semi-final second leg, 18/05/23

10 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor 1-0 Ferencváros) – Matchday 6, 03/11/22

