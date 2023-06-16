UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League qualifying explained: Dates, how it works

Friday, June 16, 2023

UEFA Europa League qualifying for the 2023/24 season begins on 10 August and concludes on 31 August – how does it work?

Ten teams will book their place in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage via qualifying.

UEFA.com explains how it works and when it all takes place.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedures will be available from 09:00 CET on the day of each draw.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved (14)
10 teams eliminated from Champions League second qualifying round (Champions Path)
2 automatic entrants (Main Path)
2 teams eliminated from Champions League second qualifying round (League Path)

Dates
Draw: 24 July 2023
First legs: 10 August 2023
Second legs: 17 August 2023

How does it work?
The third qualifying round is divided into two paths:
• The Champions Path features ten teams eliminated from Champions League second qualifying round (Champions Path).
• The League Path features two automatic entrants and two teams eliminated from Champions League second qualifying round (League Path).

The ten sides in the Champions Path play each other over two legs. The five winning sides advance to the play-off round. The five defeated sides go to the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs (Champions Path).

The four sides in the Main Path play each other over two legs. The two winning sides advance to the play-off round. The two defeated sides go to the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs (Main Path).

Play-off round

Teams involved (20) 
6 teams eliminated from Champions League third qualifying round (Champions Path)
5 winning teams from the third qualifying round (Champions Path)
7 automatic entrants (Main Path)
2 winning teams from the third qualifying round (Main Path)

Dates
Draw: 7 August 2023
First legs: 24 August 2023
Second legs: 31 August 2023

How does it work?
The Champions Path and Main Path merge for the play-off round.

The 20 sides play each other over two legs. Winners of the ten two-legged ties advance to the Europa League group stage. Losing sides transfer into the Europa Conference League group stage.

Group stage draw

The 2023/24 Europa League group stage draw takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Friday 1 September and will be streamed live.

The draw will feature 32 teams; 12 automatic entrants, ten who came through Europa League qualifying plus ten who parachuted down from the Champions League play-offs.

