UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory has reached the knockout stages. Who is involved in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Fixtures and results

Who is in the knockout stages? Round of 16 (group winners)

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG) Knockout round play-offs (group runners-ups)

Freiburg (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA)﻿

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Sporting CP (POR)

Toulouse (FRA) Knockout round play-offs (transferring from Champions League)

Benfica (POR)

Braga (POR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Lens (FRA)

Milan (ITA)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Young Boys (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28

How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group D winners

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Classic Atalanta Europa League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking: 17

How they qualified: 1st in Portuguese Liga

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: UCL quarter-finals (L3-5 vs Inter)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

How they qualified: 3rd in Portuguese Liga

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: UECL knockout round play-offs (L2-7 vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 77

How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League

Group stage: Group B winners

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35

How they qualified: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-2 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 100

How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga

Group stage: Group A runners-up

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

How they qualified: 1st in Turkish Super League

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1999/2000)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A

How they qualified: 2nd in French Ligue 1

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1999/2000)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 24

How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga

Group stage: Group H winners

Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League

Group stage: Group E winners

Last season: ﻿UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

Classic Liverpool Europa League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53

How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1

Group stage: Group B runners-up

Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 37

How they qualified: 4th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: UCL semi-finals (L0-3 vs Inter)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72, 2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66

How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League

Group stage: Group H runners-up

Last season: ﻿UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

Former winners in contention Feyenoord: 1973/74, 2001/02

Galatasaray: 1999/2000

Leverkusen: 1987/88

Liverpool: 1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01

Shakhtar: 2008/09

Villarreal: 2020/21

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31

How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland

Group stage: Group C winners

Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47

How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1

Group stage: Group F runners-up

Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group G runners-up

Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 25

How they qualified: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-8 vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2008/09)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League

Group stage: Group G winners

Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106

How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League

Group stage: Group C runners-up

Last season: ﻿UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33

How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Group stage: Group D runners-up

Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 121

How they qualified: Coupe de France winners

Group stage: Group E runners-up

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 18

How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga

Group stage: Group F winners

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

Great Villarreal Europa League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

How they qualified: Conference League holders

Group stage: Group A winners

Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 51

How they qualified: 1st in Swiss Super League

Group stage: transferring from Champions League

Last season: UECL play-offs (L1-1, 1-3p vs Anderlecht)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated

• Aggregate scorelines if applicable

• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24

UCL = UEFA Champions League

UEL = UEFA Europa League

UECL﻿ = UEFA Europa Conference League

