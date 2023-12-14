UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Get an overview of the 24 teams who are in contention for UEFA Europa League glory in 2023/24.
The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory has reached the knockout stages. Who is involved in the competition?
UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Who is in the knockout stages?
Round of 16 (group winners)
Atalanta (ITA)
Brighton (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Villarreal (ESP)
West Ham (ENG)
Knockout round play-offs (group runners-ups)
Freiburg (GER)
Marseille (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Rennes (FRA)
Roma (ITA)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Sporting CP (POR)
Toulouse (FRA)
Knockout round play-offs (transferring from Champions League)
Benfica (POR)
Braga (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Lens (FRA)
Milan (ITA)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Atalanta (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)
Benfica (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 17
How they qualified: 1st in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UCL quarter-finals (L3-5 vs Inter)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)
Braga (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
How they qualified: 3rd in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UECL knockout round play-offs (L2-7 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)
Brighton (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League
Group stage: Group B winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)
Feyenoord (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 35
How they qualified: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-2 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)
Freiburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 100
How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group A runners-up
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)
Galatasaray (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
How they qualified: 1st in Turkish Super League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1999/2000)
Lens (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: 2nd in French Ligue 1
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1999/2000)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)
Liverpool (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League
Group stage: Group E winners
Last season: UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)
Marseille (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 53
How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1
Group stage: Group B runners-up
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)
Milan (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
How they qualified: 4th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UCL semi-finals (L0-3 vs Inter)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72, 2001/02)
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League
Group stage: Group H runners-up
Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)
Former winners in contention
Feyenoord: 1973/74, 2001/02
Galatasaray: 1999/2000
Leverkusen: 1987/88
Liverpool: 1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01
Shakhtar: 2008/09
Villarreal: 2020/21
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland
Group stage: Group C winners
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
Rennes (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1
Group stage: Group F runners-up
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group G runners-up
Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)
Shakhtar (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 25
How they qualified: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-8 vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2008/09)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League
Group stage: Group G winners
Last season: UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League
Group stage: Group C runners-up
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)
Sporting CP (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: Group D runners-up
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)
Toulouse (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 121
How they qualified: Coupe de France winners
Group stage: Group E runners-up
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga
Group stage: Group F winners
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
How they qualified: Conference League holders
Group stage: Group A winners
Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)
Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 51
How they qualified: 1st in Swiss Super League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UECL play-offs (L1-1, 1-3p vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)
Key
• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable
• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24
UCL = UEFA Champions League
UEL = UEFA Europa League
UECL = UEFA Europa Conference League