UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Get an overview of the 24 teams who are in contention for UEFA Europa League glory in 2023/24.

UEFA.com

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory has reached the knockout stages. Who is involved in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Fixtures and results

Who is in the knockout stages?

Round of 16 (group winners)
Atalanta (ITA)
Brighton (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Villarreal (ESP)
West Ham (ENG)

Knockout round play-offs (group runners-ups)
Freiburg (GER)
Marseille (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Rennes (FRA)
Roma (ITA)﻿
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Sporting CP (POR)
Toulouse (FRA)

Knockout round play-offs (transferring from Champions League)
Benfica (POR)
Braga (POR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Lens (FRA)
Milan (ITA)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Young Boys (SUI)

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Classic Atalanta Europa League goals

Benfica (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 17
How they qualified: 1st in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UCL quarter-finals (L3-5 vs Inter)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)

Braga (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
How they qualified: 3rd in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UECL knockout round play-offs (L2-7 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

Brighton (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League
Group stage: Group B winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2023/24)

Feyenoord (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35
How they qualified: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-2 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

Freiburg (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 100
How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group A runners-up
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Galatasaray (TUR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
How they qualified: 1st in Turkish Super League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1999/2000)

Lens (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: 2nd in French Ligue 1
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1999/2000)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Liverpool (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League
Group stage: Group E winners
Last season: ﻿UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

Classic Liverpool Europa League goals

Marseille (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53
How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1
Group stage: Group B runners-up
Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

Milan (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
How they qualified: 4th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UCL semi-finals (L0-3 vs Inter)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72, 2001/02)

Qarabağ (AZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League
Group stage: Group H runners-up
Last season: ﻿UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2023/24)

Former winners in contention

Feyenoord: 1973/74, 2001/02
Galatasaray: 1999/2000
Leverkusen: 1987/88
Liverpool: 1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01
Shakhtar: 2008/09
Villarreal: 2020/21

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland
Group stage: Group C winners
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

Rennes (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1
Group stage: Group F runners-up
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group G runners-up
Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

Shakhtar (UKR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 25
How they qualified: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-8 vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2008/09)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League
Group stage: Group G winners
Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League
Group stage: Group C runners-up
Last season: ﻿UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

Sporting CP (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Group stage: Group D runners-up
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

Toulouse (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 121
How they qualified: Coupe de France winners
Group stage: Group E runners-up
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga
Group stage: Group F winners
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

Great Villarreal Europa League goals

West Ham (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
How they qualified: Conference League holders
Group stage: Group A winners
Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Young Boys (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 51
How they qualified: 1st in Swiss Super League
Group stage: transferring from Champions League
Last season: UECL play-offs (L1-1, 1-3p vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable
• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24

UCL = UEFA Champions League
UEL = UEFA Europa League
UECL﻿ = UEFA Europa Conference League

Get the Europa App

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Selected for you

Qualifying fixtures and results
Live 31/08/2023

Qualifying fixtures and results

Check out all the 2023/24 Europa League qualifying fixtures and results.
2023/24 Europa League: Dates, details
Live 14/12/2023

2023/24 Europa League: Dates, details

What are the match dates? Where is the 2024 final?
01:59
2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)
Live 19/05/2022

2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Watch all the drama from Seville as Frankfurt claimed Europa League glory on penalties after the sides could not be separated after 120 minutes.
Europa League records
Live 14/12/2023

Europa League records

Most goals, record wins, youngest scorers, oldest players and much more.
04:11
Classic West Ham European goals
Live 20/09/2023

Classic West Ham European goals

Watch a selection of West Ham's best goals in UEFA competition.