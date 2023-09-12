UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League group stage squads confirmed

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.

Summer signing Ryan Gravenberch makes the cut for Liverpool
The 32 UEFA Europa League contenders have submitted their squads for the group stage. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

All group stage fixtures

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.

Group A

West Ham
Olympiacos
Freiburg
TSC Bačka Topola

Group B

Ajax
Marseille
Brighton
AEK Athens

Group C

Rangers
Real Betis
Sparta Praha
Aris Limassol

Group D

Atalanta
Sporting CP
Sturm Graz
Raków Czestochowa

Group E

Liverpool
LASK
Union SG
Toulouse

Group F

Villarreal
Rennes
Maccabi Haifa
Panathinaikos

Group G

Roma
Slavia Praha
Sheriff Tiraspol
Servette

Group H

Leverkusen
Qarabağ
Molde
Häcken

