Europa League group stage squads confirmed
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.
The 32 UEFA Europa League contenders have submitted their squads for the group stage. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.
Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.
Group A
West Ham
Olympiacos
Freiburg
TSC Bačka Topola
Group B
Ajax
Marseille
Brighton
AEK Athens
Group C
Rangers
Real Betis
Sparta Praha
Aris Limassol
Group D
Atalanta
Sporting CP
Sturm Graz
Raków Czestochowa
Group E
Group F
Villarreal
Rennes
Maccabi Haifa
Panathinaikos
Group G
Roma
Slavia Praha
Sheriff Tiraspol
Servette