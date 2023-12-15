Europa League games of the 2023/24 group stage: Which is your favourite?

There have been goals, thrills and spills aplenty as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage delivered the goods once again. UEFA.com selects six games that have had us particularly gripped. Which was the pick of the bunch?

Matchday 1, 21 September 2023

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as OM came from behind to earn a point against ten-man Ajax. Jonathan Clauss and Aubameyang cancelled out goals in the first 20 minutes from Carlos Borges and Steven Berghuis for the home side in Amsterdam. Kenneth Taylor struck after the restart for Ajax, who had Silvano Vos sent off before Aubameyang rescued a point later on.

Must-see moment: Clauss weaves his way past three defenders before crashing a powerful right-footed strike across the goalkeeper into the corner to halve OM's deficit.

Highlights: Ajax 3-3 Marseille

Matchday 2, 5 October 2023

Two attack-minded young teams produced a highly entertaining encounter as Atalanta edged Sporting CP in Lisbon. Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini gave the visitors the lead after finishing off a free-flowing passing move with a close-range finish. Matteo Ruggeri doubled the lead ten minutes later as Atalanta continued to dominate the first half. Sporting came back into it after the break, and a Viktor Gyökeres penalty set up a tense final 15 minutes, but the Italian side held on.

Must-see moment: Teun Koopermeiners' pinpoint pass finds Davide Zappacosta, who crosses for Scalvini to fire in.

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta

Matchday 3, 26 October 2023

Brighton secured a first ever win in UEFA competition against four-time European Cup winners Ajax on a memorable night for the Seagulls. Brazilian forward João Pedro struck first as he reacted quickest after Kaoru Mitoma's shot was saved. Roared on by their home fans, Brighton continued to press after half-time, and Ansu Fati intelligently stroked in after being set up by Simon Adingra's dinked pass to end the game as a contest.

Must-see moment: Adingra's quick thinking as he turns inside a defender before perfectly chipping the ball into Fati's path.

Highlights: Brighton 2-0 Ajax

Matchday 4, 9 November 2023

Toulouse stunned Liverpool with a famous victory in front of their supporters. Aron Dønnum got his reward for some tireless pressing after winning the ball from Kostas Tsimikas and firing in to give the hosts a first-half lead. Thijs Dallinga made it 2-0 with a low drive in the 58th minute, and although a Cristian Cásseres own goal gave the Reds hope, Frank Magri restored Toulouse's two-goal advantage just two minutes later, ensuring Diogo Jota's late strike was only a consolation.

Must-see moment: Dallinga's deft touch from Vincent Sierro's pass sets him up perfectly to turn and fire in Toulouse's second goal.

Highlights: Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool

Matchday 5, 30 November 2023

As if to prove Matchday 1 was no fluke, OM and Ajax provided another edge-of-the-seats thriller in their rematch. Aubameyang was again the hero, scoring a overhead kick and an added-time penalty to seal his hat-trick as Marseille secured progress. The French side gave the lead away three times and Ajax looked to have snatched a point when Chuba Akpom headed in with 11 minutes left shortly after they had Steven Berghuis sent off. But Aubameyang's second penalty of the night sealed a memorable win.

Must see moment: Only Radamel Falcao has scored more than Aubameyang's 29 Europa League goals but the Gabon striker's stunning overhead kick to make it 2-1 might be the best of the lot.

Highlights: Marseille 4-3 Ajax

Matchday 6, 14 December 2023

A win at Estadio Benito Villamarín would have guaranteed either side's last-16 berth. In a rollercoaster first half, Abdallah Sima's neat tenth-minute strike for the visitors opened the scoring, before Juan Miranda completed a seamless Betis combination to restore parity. ﻿A superb Cyriel Dessers finish gave Rangers control again, but Ayoze Pérez's clinical drive brought the sides level again at half-time. Philippe Clement's charges weathered a second-half storm from the home side and Gers substitute Kemar Roofe was alert to hook in from close range, clinching the Scottish club's first-ever win away to Spanish opposition and sending them into the round of 16.

Must see moment: José Cifuentes' pinpoint through ball found Dessers, who coolly shimmied past two men before nutmegging the goalkeeper to give Rangers the lead for a second time.

Highlights: Real Betis 2-3 Rangers

