UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Feyenoord vs Roma, Milan vs Rennes, Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha

The draw for the in 2023/24 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with a rematch between Feyenoord and Roma among the highlights.

Draw as it happened

What are the Europa League knockout round play-off ties?

Feyenoord (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Milan (ITA) vs Rennes (FRA)

Lens (FRA) vs Freiburg (GER)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Benfica (POR) vs Toulouse (FRA)

Braga (POR) vs Qarabağ (AZE)

Galatasaray (TUR) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)

Shakhtar (UKR) vs Marseille (FRA)

Ties take place on 15 and 22 February.

Meet the teams

What happens after the Europa League knockout round play-offs?

Winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will face the Europa League group winners. Knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded for the last-16 draw. From there it is a straight knockout, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final in Dublin on 22 May.

Who is through to the last 16? Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)



How did the Europa League knockout round play-off draw work?

The eight Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.