Europa League knockout round play-off second legs: Marseille, Roma, Sparta squeeze through

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the UEFA Europa League's all-time top scorer with 31 goals as his Marseille team progressed together with Roma and Sparta Praha.

UEFA.com rounds up Thursday's action.

Who is through? Benfica (POR)

Freiburg (GER)

Marseille (FRA)

Milan (ITA)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Roma (ITA)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Sporting CP (POR)

Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (aet, agg: 2-2, Roma win 4-2 on pens)

Highlights: Roma 1-1 Feyenoord (4-2 pens)

Goalkeeper Mile Svilar made two shoot-out saves as Roma ground out a victory. Santiago Giménez silenced the Stadio Olimpico with an early opener to put Feyenoord in front in the tie but Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini swiftly levelled with a brilliant curling shot from the edge of the area. A tense second half and extra-time period followed before Romelu Lukaku passed up two chances to win the tie in the 120th minute. Lukaku also missed in the shoot-out but Svilar brilliantly kept out Dávid Hancko and Alireza Jahanbakhsh to allow Nicola Zalewski to send Roma through.

Key stat: Roma have lost only one of their last 30 UEFA competition matches at home.

A 68th-minute red card for Kaan Ayhan was the turning point as Sparta overcame a 3-2 first-leg deficit to knock out Galatasaray in Prague. Angelo Preciado had slotted in early for the hosts but Abdülkerim Bardakcı quickly levelled. Sparta responded impressively to Kaan Ayhan’s dismissal, though. Indrit Tuci's header and Lukáš Haraslín's strike put them ahead overall, then Jan Kuchta sealed a 6-4 aggregate success with an added-time goal.

Key stat: Sparta have lost just once in five meetings with Galatasaray (W3 D1).

Aubameyang became the competition's all-time leading scorer as Marseille came from behind to win in Jean Louis Gasset's first match in charge. With the sides having drawn 2-2 in the opening leg, Aubameyang's record-breaking strike cancelled out Georgiy Sudakov's penalty, before second-half finishes from Ismaïla Sarr and Geoffrey Kondogbia completed the hosts' turnaround.

Key stat: Now 34, Aubameyang has scored Europa League goals for Dortmund, Arsenal and Barcelona as well as Marseille.

Highlights: Qarabağ 2-3 Braga

Nariman Akhundzade struck the aggregate winner in the final moments of extra time to take the Azerbaijani team through. Braga, 4-2 down from the first leg, made the most Elvin Jafarguliyev's second-half dismissal as goals from Roger Fernandes and Álvaro Djaló quickly levelled the tie. Matheus Silva then pounced on a loose ball in the first half of the additional 30 minutes to put the hosts in front again, only for Simon Banza to restore overall parity from the penalty spot. However, Braga had no reply to Akhundzade's last-gasp clincher.

Key stat: Qarabağ have won 12 of the 13 UEFA club competition ties in which they have recorded a first-leg victory away from home.

What next? Winners of the ties will be unseeded in Friday's last-16 draw, where they will be paired with a seeded side. Unseeded teams are at home in the first leg. Seeded teams

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

Highlights: Toulouse 0-0 Benfica

Thijs Dallinga's second-half header for Toulouse came back off a post and Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin brilliantly denied Stijn Spierings as the Eagles secured full value for their first-leg lead, despite a dominant performance from their hosts. The Portuguese side's best chance came on the stroke of half-time, Guillaume Restes producing an inspired stop to keep out António Silva's shot.

Key stat: Benfica have won their last five two-legged ties against French teams.

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-1 Young Boys

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Sporting put themselves into a commanding position when Viktor Gyökeres powered home after collecting a Francisco Trincão pass. The Swedish forward had the opportunity to extend his side's advantage but his spot kick, after Trincão had been fouled, was kept out by David von Ballmoos. With Sporting closing in on a 13th successive home win across all competitions, Silvère Ganvoula levelled from the spot following Marcus Edwards's handball.

Key stat: Sporting have lost only two of their last 14 UEFA competition matches (W5 D7).

Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick was not enough for the Ligue 1 club to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit. The midfielder fired in a crisp strike on 11 minutes before Luka Jović equalised with a powerful header. Bourigeaud restored the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half, but the Rossoneri were soon level via Rafael Leão's fine individual effort. A handball in the box then invited Bourigeaud to claim the match ball as he delivered another coolly-taken spot kick on 68 minutes – yet there was no stopping Milan's progress.

Key stat: Rennes have triumphed in the second leg in seven of their last eight UEFA competition ties.

Highlights: Freiburg 3-2 Lens

The German outfit are through to the last 16 for the second season running after a stunning comeback. Lens led 2-0 heading into the final quarter courtesy of first-half goals from David Pereira Da Costa and Elye Wahi, but Roland Sallai struck twice to force extra time, including a 92nd-minute equaliser. There substitute Michael Gregoritsch completed the turnaround, and though the French visitors threw everything at their hosts, they could not find an equaliser.

Key stat: Gregoritsch's last five goals have all come after the 70-minute mark with Freiburg either drawing or trailing at the time.

