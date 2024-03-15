UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Liverpool vs Atalanta, Milan vs Roma

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals Quarter-finals (11 & 18 April)

Milan (ITA) vs Roma (ITA)﻿

Liverpool (ENG) vs Atalanta (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER) vs West Ham (ENG)

Benfica (POR) vs ﻿Marseille (FRA) Semi-finals (2 & 9 May) Benfica / ﻿Marseille vs Liverpool / Atalanta

Milan / Roma vs Leverkusen / West Ham

Liverpool have been drawn against Atalanta, who they faced in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage: the Reds won 5-0 in Bergamo on Matchday 3 but the Italian side won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield a week later. The other Serie A sides in the draw, Milan and Roma, will be meeting in UEFA competition for the first time.

Elsewhere, West Ham face a swift return to Germany, having been drawn against Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen after eliminating Freiburg in the round of 16. Benfica, meanwhile, are taking on Marseille; the Eagles beat OM on away goals to reach the 1989/90 European Cup final, and then got the better of the French club in their most recent tie, prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in the 2009/10 Europa League round of 16.

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Benfica / ﻿Marseille vs Liverpool / Atalanta) will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May 2024.