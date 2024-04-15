Europa League performance insights: How Atalanta's high block disrupted Liverpool's build-up play

UEFA's analysis unit highlights how Atalanta's intelligent use of a high defensive block and man-for-man marking led to the standout team performance in last week's UEFA Europa League quarter-final first legs.

Atalanta's impressive 3-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield last Thursday owed much to their tactically astute and diligently delivered defensive strategy. Adopting a high block and man-for-man marking for Liverpool's goal kicks and open-play build-up, Atalanta regularly disrupted the home side's plan and rhythm.

With Atalanta centre-forwards Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere locking onto Liverpool's two centre-backs, and attacking midfielder Teun Koopmeiners marking the Reds' deep-lying midfielder Wataru Endo, passing options were limited during short build-up play. Some 37 of Atalanta's 50 defensive moments in the opposition half were performed using this shape.

As a result, Jürgen Klopp's side were forced to play longer passes towards the front line or risk passes into midfield, where Gian Piero Gasperini's charges were aggressive and effective in their man-for-man press and individual duels.

Europa League Performance Insight: Atalanta's high block

Although the visitors have deservedly received most of the plaudits from last week's game, Liverpool's out-of-possession work should not be overlooked. As the clips above show, the English side also committed high numbers forward to successfully prevent their opponents building from the back.

As the statistics demonstrate, 18 of the home side's defensive actions in their opponent's half utilised a high block. In the same way as the hosts were forced to bypass the high press, so too were the visitors. With both teams effectively pressing high up the pitch, there were a significant number of transitional moments in midfield when contesting second-balls proved key.

Atalanta stick to the plan of intense pressing

The graphic above underlines both sides' determination to press high and disrupt their opponent's build-up play. Rarely were either side afforded more than two passes before pressure was applied – as the percentage figures for number of passes before pressure show.

Europa League Performance Insight: Atalanta's open-play regains

In the video above, we can see how Atalanta's front players were effective at pressing their opponent intensely. After the Italian side squander possession in their own half, forward De Ketelaere is quick to recover and counter-press Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The forward's excellent defensive recovery provides his team with the opportunity to transition to attack.

Another interesting statistic shows how Atalanta performed more than four pressing actions during 10% of their pressing phases. This figure demonstrates how Gasperini's side were determined to regain the ball through man-for-man pressing and not to simply drop back into a mid or low-block after their initial pressing effort failed to lead to a ball recovery. This is a brave tactic and one which proved to be the signature of their game plan at Anfield.

On the flip side, the same statistic shows how, in the face of intense pressure, Liverpool did have some success playing through Atalanta's high block. The video demonstrates how, on Atalanta's fourth pressing action, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté skips past De Ketelaere and moves into midfield.

Eliminating an opponent 1v1 in this way is key to overcoming a man-for-man marking strategy. As Konaté drives into midfield, other Atalanta players have to detach themselves from their marker to deal with the immediate threat from the centre-back. With the Italian side's defensive organisation compromised, Liverpool had the chance to exploit the open spaces. Unfortunately for them, the hosts were unable to fully capitalise on these moments.

Liverpool prove effective out of possession but Atalanta show decisiveness on the counter

The above graphic offers further proof of Liverpool's ability to regain possession during last Thursday's quarter-final first leg. Klopp's team had a greater percentage of success when applying pressure, with 69% of their pressing actions leading to regains, compared to 50% for Atalanta. However, as the clip below shows, the visitors were more decisive in their counterattacking actions once the ball had been regained.

Europa League Performance Insight: Atalanta's pressing intensity

The first clip demonstrates how Atalanta's three centre-backs were excellent at following Liverpool's attackers into midfield and pressing them in their own half. Here, Marten de Roon steps forward to successfully press attacker Harvey Elliott. The regain of possession acts as a trigger for a forward run from midfielder Mario Pašalić, who routinely attacked Liverpool's penalty box during similar moments of attacking transition.

The second clip again underlines Pašalić's willingness and physical ability to contribute to counterattacks. This time, in the 82nd minute, the Croatian midfielder makes an effective forward run and gets his reward by following up Éderson's shot to make the score 3-0.