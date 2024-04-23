UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between Roma and Leverkusen.

Roma celebrate in the dressing room after eliminating Leverkusen in last season's semi-finals
Roma celebrate in the dressing room after eliminating Leverkusen in last season's semi-finals AS Roma via Getty Images

Roma and Leverkusen meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 2 May.

Roma vs Leverkusen at a glance

When: Thursday 2 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg
Where to watch Roma vs Leverkusen

What do you need to know?

Under José Mourinho, Roma eliminated Leverkusen from last season's Europa League semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in Germany securing maximum value for Edoardo Bove's goal in a 1-0 win in the first leg in Rome. "Losing after conceding just once is tough, but it’s football," conceded Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, whose side dominated possession but could not make it count in the decider.

Mourinho made way for Daniele De Rossi earlier this season, and the new coach will now look to lead the club he served so diligently as a defensive midfielder to a third UEFA club competition final in as many years. Leverkusen, however, are a side that no team will relish playing at the moment, the recently crowned German champions going extraordinarily strong and on course for a treble as they aim for their first European final since losing out to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League decider.

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-0 Roma

Predicted line-ups

Great Roma Europa League goals

Form guide

Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW ﻿
Most recent result: Roma 1-3 Bologna, 22/04, Italian Serie A

Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW ﻿
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen, 21/04, German Bundesliga

Expert prediction

Francesco Corda, match reporter
What the coaches say

Daniele De Rossi, Roma coach: "Leverkusen have raised the bar this year. I have never faced [Xabi Alonso] as a coach, but he is doing incredible things. I faced him many times when I was a player and I think there has always been mutual respect. We will be ready. The fact that they are unbeaten does not mean they are unbeatable."

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We have big challenges: the Bundesliga might be done, but we don't want to say it's over. We have big motivation in the Europa League: last year we played against Roma and they made the final. History has repeated itself. It's going to be interesting."

Destination: Dublin

The 2023/24 Europa League season will conclude at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday 22 May.

