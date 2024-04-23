Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Roma and Leverkusen meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 2 May.

Roma vs Leverkusen at a glance When: Thursday 2 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Roma vs Leverkusen

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Under José Mourinho, Roma eliminated Leverkusen from last season's Europa League semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in Germany securing maximum value for Edoardo Bove's goal in a 1-0 win in the first leg in Rome. "Losing after conceding just once is tough, but it’s football," conceded Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, whose side dominated possession but could not make it count in the decider.

Mourinho made way for Daniele De Rossi earlier this season, and the new coach will now look to lead the club he served so diligently as a defensive midfielder to a third UEFA club competition final in as many years. Leverkusen, however, are a side that no team will relish playing at the moment, the recently crowned German champions going extraordinarily strong and on course for a treble as they aim for their first European final since losing out to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League decider.

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-0 Roma

Predicted line-ups

Great Roma Europa League goals

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW ﻿

Most recent result: Roma 1-3 Bologna, 22/04, Italian Serie A

Leverkusen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW ﻿

Most recent result: Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen, 21/04, German Bundesliga

Expert prediction

Francesco Corda, match reporter

What the coaches say

Daniele De Rossi, Roma coach: "Leverkusen have raised the bar this year. I have never faced [Xabi Alonso] as a coach, but he is doing incredible things. I faced him many times when I was a player and I think there has always been mutual respect. We will be ready. The fact that they are unbeaten does not mean they are unbeatable."

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We have big challenges: the Bundesliga might be done, but we don't want to say it's over. We have big motivation in the Europa League: last year we played against Roma and they made the final. History has repeated itself. It's going to be interesting."