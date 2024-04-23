Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between Roma and Leverkusen.
Article top media content
Article body
Roma and Leverkusen meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 2 May.
Roma vs Leverkusen at a glance
When: Thursday 2 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Roma vs Leverkusen
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Under José Mourinho, Roma eliminated Leverkusen from last season's Europa League semi-finals, a 0-0 draw in Germany securing maximum value for Edoardo Bove's goal in a 1-0 win in the first leg in Rome. "Losing after conceding just once is tough, but it’s football," conceded Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, whose side dominated possession but could not make it count in the decider.
Mourinho made way for Daniele De Rossi earlier this season, and the new coach will now look to lead the club he served so diligently as a defensive midfielder to a third UEFA club competition final in as many years. Leverkusen, however, are a side that no team will relish playing at the moment, the recently crowned German champions going extraordinarily strong and on course for a treble as they aim for their first European final since losing out to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League decider.
Predicted line-ups
Roma: to follow
Leverkusen: to follow
Form guide
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWDW
Most recent result: Roma 1-3 Bologna, 22/04, Italian Serie A
Leverkusen
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWW
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen, 21/04, German Bundesliga
Expert prediction
Francesco Corda, match reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Daniele De Rossi, Roma coach: "Leverkusen have raised the bar this year. I have never faced [Xabi Alonso] as a coach, but he is doing incredible things. I faced him many times when I was a player and I think there has always been mutual respect. We will be ready. The fact that they are unbeaten does not mean they are unbeatable."
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We have big challenges: the Bundesliga might be done, but we don't want to say it's over. We have big motivation in the Europa League: last year we played against Roma and they made the final. History has repeated itself. It's going to be interesting."
Destination: Dublin
The 2023/24 Europa League season will conclude at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday 22 May.