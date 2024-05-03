Atalanta vs Marseille Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Atalanta and Marseille meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 9 May.

Atalanta vs Marseille at a glance When: Thursday 9 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

First-leg score: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch Atalanta vs Marseille

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Conquerors of Liverpool in the quarter-finals, Atalanta were unable to hold on to their early lead at Stade de Marseille but will be confident of reaching a first ever European final when Jean-Louis Gasset's side visit Bergamo for the return leg. Another polished display in France extended La Dea's unbeaten away run in Europe to 11 matches, and they very nearly earned themselves a first-leg advantage when Aleksei Miranchuk fired narrowly wide late on.

Marseille have won their last three Europa League semi-final ties but will need to improve their away record to stand any chance of a trip to Dublin later this month. The 2017/18 finalists have won only one of their six games on foreign soil in the competition this season, losing at Villarreal in the last 16 and Benfica in the quarter-finals. Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was kept at bay by Atalanta in Thursday's 1-1 draw, rediscover his Europa League shooting boots to fire OM to victory in Italy?

Predicted line-ups*

Atalanta: Musso; Scalvini, Gjimshiti, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Marseille: Pau López; Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Murillo; Harit, Veretout, Kondogbia; Sarr, Aubameyang, Luis Henrique

* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Highlights: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta

Atalanta

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWLD

Most recent result: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Marseille

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDWL

Most recent result: Marseille 1-1 Atalanta, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We will have home advantage in the second leg but we will have to be very wary of Marseille on the counterattack. We will need to play a quality game, especially in attack, but we will have our supporters behind us and we can do better than we did [in the first leg]."

Jean-Louis Gasset, Marseille coach: "We had two or three chances to win the [first leg] 2-1. Then we would have been satisfied. But it is only half-time in the tie and we are going to go and give everything in Italy. We saw [in the first leg] that we could be a danger to them."