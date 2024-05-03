Leverkusen vs Roma Europa League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen and Roma meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 9 May.

Leverkusen vs Roma at a glance When: Thursday 9 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

First-leg score: Roma 0-2 Leverkusen

Where to watch Leverkusen vs Roma

What do you need to know?

After making it 47 games unbeaten in 2023/24 with a 2-0 first-leg win in Italy, Leverkusen will look to keep their bid for a treble of trophies alive against a Roma team they dominated for large spells at the Stadio Olimpico. Goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich gave the German side their first win in ten attempts against Italian opposition and now they will try to extend their run without loss in the Europa League to 13 matches (W8 D4).

Having lost at home for just the second time in 33 UEFA competition matches, Roma will look to respond as they try to resurrect their bid to make it to a third successive European final. Romelu Lukaku – second in the leading scorer standings to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – will likely spearhead their attack as they seek to turn around their deficit and reach a second successive Europa League decider in Dublin.

Highlights: Roma 0-2 Leverkusen

Predicted line-ups*

Leverkusen: Kovář; Stanišić, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Hincapie; Writz, Adli, Grimaldo

Roma: Svilar; Korsdorp, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Lukaku, Dybala

* Semi-final first leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Leverkusen

Leverkusen

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDDDWW

Most recent result: Roma 0-2 Leverkusen, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWLWW

Most recent result: Roma 0-2 Leverkusen, 02/05, Europa League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Matthias Rötters, match reporter

What the coaches say

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "2-0 is a good result; we go home happy but cautious. What we are doing in this season is outstanding. We have quality players with a very high level of focus. The most difficult thing is to be consistent. We don't want to stop – we want to go on like this until the end of the season."

Daniele De Rossi, Roma coach: "We know that in the return leg, we have to achieve a feat: go and win 2-0 in the stadium of a team that's never lost. We will have to go and attack more, giving a performance similar to what we did in the first half [in the first leg]. Maybe once you unlock them, everything can change. We will definitely play until the last minute."