Europa League final referee: István Kovács

István Kovács of Romania will referee the 2024 UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, to be played at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday 22 May. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time).

Kovács has taken charge of eight UEFA Champions League matches – including the quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Paris – and one Europa League game this season.

This will be his second UEFA club competition final as a referee, having officiated the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League showpiece between Roma and Feyenoord in Tirana.

2024 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROU) & Mihai Ovidiu Artene (ROU)

Fourth official: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

Reserve assistant: Branislav Hancko (SVK)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Assistant VAR: Catalin Popa (ROU)

VAR support: Rob Dieperink (NED)