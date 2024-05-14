Europa League final preview: Atalanta vs Leverkusen – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
When is it? What channel is it on? What are the possible line-ups? What's the prize? All you need to know about the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Leverkusen.
Atalanta meet Leverkusen in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final at Dublin Arena on Wednesday 22 May.
Atalanta vs Leverkusen at a glance
When: Wednesday 22 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Dublin Arena, Republic of Ireland
What: 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the Europa League final on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
This is not Atalanta and Leverkusen's first Europa League encounter; back in the 2021/22 round of 16, Gian Piero Gasperini's side got the better of a Werkself team coached by Gerardo Seoane, winning 3-2 at home and then 1-0 at the BayArena. That will be a comfort to the Serie A outfit, who eliminated Liverpool in this year's quarter-final and have a striker in Gianluca Scamacca who has hit peak form at just the right time. However, few would relish an encounter with Xabi Alonso's charges on current form.
Five-time runners-up in the past, Leverkusen stormed to their first Bundesliga title this year and can complete a treble if they follow up a Europa League final win with success against Kaiserslautern in the German Cup decider on Saturday 25 May.
It is a stark contrast to Leverkusen's famous 2001/02 campaign, when they finished second in the Bundesliga and runners-up in both the German Cup and UEFA Champions League. The 2-2 draw against Roma in their semi-final second leg was their 49th game unbeaten since the start of the season (they have since extended that run to 50 matches), and the sheer number of crucial late goals they have scored is a measure of the immense desire Xabi Alonso has instilled in his side.
Possible starting line-ups*
Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Hien, Gjimshiti; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Éderson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman
Leverkusen: Kovář; Frimpong, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Hofmann, Grimaldo; Hložek
*Semi-final second-leg line-ups; predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Atalanta
Form: WWWDWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Most recent result: Atalanta 2-1 Roma, 12/05, Italian Serie A
Leverkusen
Form: WDWWDD
Most recent result: Bochum 0-5 Leverkusen, 12/05, German Bundesliga
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "The final will be a historic event. For teams like ours it's truly incredible, but it's a good omen for everyone. It's a historic achievement for us – we also celebrated after Liverpool, after Sporting, rightly so. But we know very well that it's not over. Now we have several important games to play and we will have time to think about Leverkusen."
Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We're happy to be in the final. We'll play two finals in a week as a result. We showed great character [in the semi-final against Roma]. I looked my players in the eye afterwards and saw that they wanted more. We still have the chance to win three titles, and my boys deserve all three titles."
The UEFA Europa League trophy stands at 65cm tall and weighs 15kg. A silver cup on a yellow marble plinth, it was designed and crafted by the Bertoni workshop in Milan. Just above the plinth, a group of players seem to be jostling for the ball, when, in fact, they are supporting the octagonal 'cup' which is emblazoned with the UEFA emblem.
The 2023/24 winners also gain a place in the new-look 2024/25 UEFA Champions League league phase.