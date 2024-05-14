Europa League final preview: Atalanta vs Leverkusen – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Atalanta meet Leverkusen in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final at Dublin Arena on Wednesday 22 May.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen at a glance When: Wednesday 22 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Dublin Arena, Republic of Ireland

What: 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the Europa League final on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

This is not Atalanta and Leverkusen's first Europa League encounter; back in the 2021/22 round of 16, Gian Piero Gasperini's side got the better of a Werkself team coached by Gerardo Seoane, winning 3-2 at home and then 1-0 at the BayArena. That will be a comfort to the Serie A outfit, who eliminated Liverpool in this year's quarter-final and have a striker in Gianluca Scamacca who has hit peak form at just the right time. However, few would relish an encounter with Xabi Alonso's charges on current form.﻿

Watch Atalanta winner vs Leverkusen in 2022

Meet the finalists

Five-time runners-up in the past, Leverkusen stormed to their first Bundesliga title this year and can complete a treble if they follow up a Europa League final win with success against Kaiserslautern in the German Cup decider on Saturday 25 May.

It is a stark contrast to Leverkusen's famous 2001/02 campaign, when they finished second in the Bundesliga and runners-up in both the German Cup and UEFA Champions League. The 2-2 draw against Roma in their semi-final second leg was their 49th game unbeaten since the start of the season (they have since extended that run to 50 matches), and the sheer number of crucial late goals they have scored is a measure of the immense desire Xabi Alonso has instilled in his side.

Watch Atalanta winner vs Leverkusen in 2022

Possible starting line-ups*

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Hien, Gjimshiti; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Éderson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman

Leverkusen: Kovář; Frimpong, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Hofmann, Grimaldo; Hložek

*Semi-final second-leg line-ups; predicted line-ups to follow

Atalanta's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

Form guide

Atalanta

Form: WWWDWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Atalanta 2-1 Roma, 12/05, Italian Serie A

Leverkusen

Form: WDWWDD﻿

Most recent result: Bochum 0-5 Leverkusen, 12/05, German Bundesliga﻿

Expert predictions

To follow.

View from the camps

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "The final will be a historic event. For teams like ours it's truly incredible, but it's a good omen for everyone. It's a historic achievement for us – we also celebrated after Liverpool, after Sporting, rightly so. But we know very well that it's not over. Now we have several important games to play and we will have time to think about Leverkusen."

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We're happy to be in the final. We'll play two finals in a week as a result. We showed great character [in the semi-final against Roma]. I looked my players in the eye afterwards and saw that they wanted more. We still have the chance to win three titles, and my boys deserve all three titles."

Leverkusen's road to the Europa League final: Every goal