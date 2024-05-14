Fan Festival to take place in central Dublin ahead of UEFA Europa League final

Dublin will offer fans, visitors and city dwellers a festive football spirit with an abundance of entertainment activities and much more at the UEFA Europa League Fan Festival, which will take place at the historic Dublin Castle on Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 May.

Now a popular tourist attraction, Dublin Castle was built in the 13th century on the site of a Viking settlement and its stunning architecture and fascinating gardens make the Fan Festival a perfect place to visit before heading to the final.

The two-day celebration will open on Tuesday 21 May, kicking off at 11:00 and going on until 22:00 (local time), while on Wednesday 22 May activities will take place from 10:00 to 17:00. The festival is open to all ages and free to attend.

The pitch programme will feature football action on a 4-a-side mini-pitch, with a match between UEFA legends taking place on Wednesday 22 May, from 12:30 to 13:30.

Fans will be able to take a picture with the UEFA Europa League trophy, while exciting activations from UEFA’s commercial partners will have giveaways through a variety of interactive games and activities, while local DJs will perform live on stage on both days.

To further highlight the festive football spirit in the host city, a giant UEFA Europa League trophy will be displayed from Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 May at North Earl Street, close to the Spire of Dublin.

More information and details on this season’s UEFA Europa League Fan Festival and relevant activities happening in the city are available in the official Event Guide on UEFA.com.

To make the most out of their trip to Dublin, fans with tickets for the final should check out the UEFA Europa App to help with their planning.