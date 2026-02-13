Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The full drama of the UEFA Europa League final is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: DigitAlb

Armenia: Fast Media

Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belgium: VRT, RTBF

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: bTV, A1

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czechia: Ceska Televize

Denmark: TV2

Estonia: TV3

Finland: Viaplay Group

France: Canal+, M6

Georgia: Setanta, Silknet

Germany: RTL

Gibraltar: Gibtelecom

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN, RAI

Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport

Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion, Klan Kosova

Latvia: TV3

Liechtenstein: blue+﻿, 3+, Sky Austria﻿, RTL Germany

Lithuania: TV3

Luxembourg: RTL

Malta: PBS, Melita, GO

Moldova: Setanta, Jurnal TV, MyTV.md

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: Viaplay Group

Poland: Viaplay

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: Virgin

Romania: Pro TV

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: Pro Plus, Arena Sport

Spain: Telefonica, Mediaset

Sweden: Viaplay Group

Switzerland: blue+, 3+

Turkey: EXXEN, TV8

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: TNT Sports



Africa and Middle East

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle East/North Africa: beIN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Americas

Brazil: SBT, TV Cultura, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: Flow Sports, Sportsmax

Central America: ESPN

Dominican Republic: Televideo

El Salvador: Canal 4

Guatemala: Televideo

Haiti: Canal+

Honduras: Telecadena (Canal 7)

Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico

Nicaragua: Televideo

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

United States of America: CBS, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN, Channel 9

Brunei: beIN

Cambodia: beIN

PR China: IQIYI

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: UEFA.tv

Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport

Laos: beIN

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIN

Mongolia: Premier Sports

New Zealand: beIN

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Pakistan: Tampad, Tamasha

Philippines: TAP TV

Republic of Korea: SPO TV

Singapore: beIN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV

Thailand: beIN

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vietnam: FPT

In-flight and in-ship broadcasts: Sport24

