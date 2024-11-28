2024/25 Europa League top scorer: Barnabás Varga

Barnabás Varga struck twice for Ferencváros on Matchday 5 of the league phase to move to the top of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League goalscorers rankings.

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Hungarian international Varga leapfrogged three other players to move top of the table after striking twice in a 4-1 win against Swedish side Malmö on Matchday 5.

Three players are on four goals, but none of them added to their tallies in their most recent matches. Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün had scored on each of the first four matchdays but drew a blank in his side's 1-1 draw at AZ Alkmaar. Ayoub El Kaabi (top scorer in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League with winners Olympiacos) also drew a blank as Olympiacos drew 0-0 at FCSB while Samu was not among the scorers as Porto drew 2-2 at Anderlecht.

There are now 15 players who have scored exactly three goals since the start of the league phase, new arrivals on Matchday 5 including Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund and Rangers' Hamza Igamane (both of whom scored twice) as well as seasoned European campaigners Youssef En-Nesyri and Victor Osimhen.

Varga is not the only player to have had a hand in five goals this season. Galatasaray's Dries Mertens (the top assist provider) laid on four and scored one, while Rangers' Vaclav Černý, Lazio's Pedro Rodríguez and Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt) also have five goals and assists combined.

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 5﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) 4 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

4 Samu (Porto)

4 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray) 3 Daniel Bîrligea (FCSB)

3 Erik Botheim (Malmö)

3 Bruma (Braga)

3 Vaclav Černý (Rangers)

3 Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

3 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

3 Mika Godts (Ajax)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

3 Hamza Igamane (Rangers)

3 Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

3 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

3 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

3 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

3 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

3 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

4 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

3 Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

3 Kady (Ferencváros)

3 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

5 Vaclav Černý (Rangers)

5 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

5 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

5 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

5﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

4 Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzeň)

4 Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

4 Bruma (Braga)

4 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

4 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

4 Mika Godts (Ajax)

4 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

4 Hamza Igamane (Rangers)

4 Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

4 Kady (Ferencváros)

4 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

4 Samu (Porto)

4 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

4 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

4 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

None

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

