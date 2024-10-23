2024/25 Europa League top scorer: Samu, Yunus Akgün lead way

Porto striker Samu and Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün lead the way in the top scorer race with three goals apiece in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

Europa League top scorer: Samu's Porto goals

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Samu grabbed his first goal just eight minutes into Porto's opening game against Bodø/Glimt, a 3-2 defeat, and the 20-year-old was back on the scoresheet with a double in the 3-3 draw with Manchester United on Matchday 2.

Yunus Akgün has played one game more, registering in all three of unbeaten Galatasaray's games. The 24-year-old restored the Turkish side's lead in a 3-1 win against PAOK, struck the second in a 2-2 draw at RFS and hit the decisive goal in a 4-3 triumph over Elfsborg.

A total of 18 players lurk just behind Samu and Yunus Akgün on two goals apiece, including Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi, Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi and Lyon duo Malick Fofana and Alexandre Lacazette.

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 3 Samu (Porto)

3 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray) There are 18 players who have scored two goals.

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

2 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

2 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

2 Simon Hedlund (Elfsborg)

2 Jānis Ikaunieks (RFS)

2 Rodinei (Olympiacos)

2 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

2 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

3 Bruma (Braga)

3 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

3 Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

3 Simon Hedlund (Elfsborg)

3 Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray)

3 Jānis Ikaunieks (RFS)

3 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

3 Samu (Porto)

3 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)



How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

None

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: