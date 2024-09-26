2024/25 Europa League top scorer: Six players on two goals

Six players lead the way in the top scorer race with two goals apiece following the opening round of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Jens Petter Hauge struck twice in Bodø/Glimt's victory over Porto on Wednesday, a feat matched by AZ Alkmaar's Ruben van Bommel and Lazio's Boulaye Dia elsewhere on the first night of league phase action.

The following evening there were doubles for FCSB's Darius Olaru against RFS, Mika Godts for Ajax as they defeated Beşiktaş and Bruma, who struck twice at the last as Braga came back to beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

2024/25 Europa League top scorers

2 Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

2 Boulaye Dia (Lazio)

2 Ruben van Bommel (AZ Alkmaar)

2 Darius Olaru (FCSB)

2 Mika Godts (Ajax)

2 Bruma (Braga)

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

After Matchday 1, 39 players have recorded one assist.

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

3 Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)﻿



How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

None

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was top scorer again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers