2024/25 Europa League top scorers: Ayoub El Kaabi out in front

Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi scored twice on Matchday 8 to move top of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League goalscorer rankings with seven goals. Ferencváros' Barnabás Varga has six strikes, leading the group of Rasmus Højlund, Samu, Yunus Akgün and Victor Osimhen, who have five goals.

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

After drawing level with the leading pack on Matchday 7, El Kaabi moved ahead in the race for top scorer with a second half double against Qarabağ on Matchday 8, which took his tally to seven.

Hungarian international Varga had struck five goals in as many games to open the campaign, meaning he led the race for top scorer heading into Matchday 6. Two goalless matchweeks allowed Højlund, Samu, Yunus Akgün, and El Kaabi to catch up, but Varga's spot-kick in Ferencváros' thrilling win over AZ Alkmaar moves him clear of all but El Kaabi with six goals at the conclusion of the league phase.

The aforementioned Højlund is one of four players on five goals, arriving at that total after a pair in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzeň on Matchday 6. Porto's Samu and Galatasaray's Yunus Akgün also increased their tallies to five during that matchweek, while Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen struck his fifth in added time during Galatasaray's loss to Ajax on Matchday 8.

Europa League top scorer: Barnabás Varga

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) 6﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)



5 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

5 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

5 Samu (Porto)

5 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)﻿

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

6 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

4 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

3 Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt)

3 Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

3 Kiril Despodov (PAOK)

3 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

3 Kady (Ferencváros)

3 Weslley Patati (Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

3 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

3 Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

3 Rafa Silva (Beşiktaş)

3 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

3 James Tavernier (Rangers)

3 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)



Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

7 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

6 Václav Černý (Rangers)

6 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

6 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

6 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

6 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

None

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

For more information on UEFA Europa League records, see our comprehensive guides: